XRP Whales Deposit $900 Million on Binance Amid Price Crash to $1.08

XRP price retests $1.08 low as whale deposits hit $900 million on Binance, marking the largest single-day inflow since 2024 amid market fear.

Large holders of XRP moved a staggering 691 million tokens to the Binance exchange within a 24-hour period, triggering the largest single-day deposit volume recorded since 2024. This massive transfer, valued at approximately $900 million, coincides with a sharp price correction that has pushed the asset down to a multi-month low of $1.08. The surge in exchange inflows has intensified speculation regarding imminent selling pressure from whale accounts.

Record Whale Inflows Signal Market Stress

Data from the crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant reveals that the volume of XRP deposited to Binance by large holders has reached unprecedented levels. The 90-day moving average of daily whale inflows has surged above $100 million following recent market declines, marking its highest level in nearly six months. This metric indicates that large holders have been consistently moving increasing amounts of XRP to the exchange over an extended period rather than through a single isolated event.

Also read Shiba Inu Whales Deposit 2.281 Billion Tokens as Price Faces Critical Support Levels

The current deposit volume significantly surpasses the previous record set during a major market correction in February 2025. Analysts note that while whale inflows do not automatically confirm immediate sales, the sheer scale of the transfer often precedes increased liquidity on the order books. The timing of this massive outflow aligns with a severe market decline, suggesting that large investors may be preparing to exit positions or hedge against further downside risk.

Price Action Retraces to August 2025 Lows

XRP has continued to deepen its price correction, recently retesting the $1.08 level, which was last seen on August 20. This price action has sparked fear among traders who are watching the asset closely after it fell far below its local lows. The cryptocurrency was trading around $1.3 during the period when the bulk of the tokens were transferred, highlighting the discrepancy between the asset's nominal value and the actual transaction volume moving through the exchange.

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Trading activity has intensified among large holders as the asset struggles to find a stable floor. The combination of heavy selling pressure and weak buyer support has led to the current bloodbath in the market. Investors are closely monitoring whether the $1.08 support level can hold or if further corrections are imminent as the sentiment remains highly fragile.

Broader Altcoin Market Sentiment Shifts

The market turmoil extends beyond XRP, affecting other major altcoins such as Shiba Inu, Tron, Zcash, and Near Protocol. Price analysis for November 9 suggests a shift from market fear to neutrality across these assets. While XRP deals with severe volatility, other tokens are attempting to stabilize as the broader market adjusts to changing economic conditions and investor sentiment.

Despite the negative sentiment surrounding XRP, other sectors of the ecosystem are showing signs of growth. NEAR Mobile recently hit number one in finance app rankings and charts across 38 countries, indicating that the NEAR ecosystem is gaining momentum. Additionally, IPX has announced plans to bring minicoin payments to LINE FRIENDS online and offline stores, expanding IP experiences beyond content and merchandise. These developments highlight the diverse activity occurring within the broader crypto landscape even as XRP faces headwinds.

Investor Implications and Next Steps

Market analysts advise caution as the high volume of exchange deposits suggests that selling pressure may persist in the short term. The current environment is characterized by high volatility, making it difficult for traders to predict immediate price direction. Large holders moving tokens to Binance could indicate a strategy to liquidate positions or move assets for storage on other platforms, but the volume suggests a defensive posture amidst the price crash.

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Traders are advised to monitor the $1.08 support level closely, as a break below this threshold could trigger further automated selling. The surge in whale activity serves as a critical indicator for market sentiment, with the potential to drive prices lower if buying interest does not increase. As the market navigates this period of uncertainty, the interaction between whale deposits and price action will remain a key focus for crypto investors.