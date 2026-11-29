XRP spot trading volume reached $21 billion in November, up from October, while the token's price fell nearly 26 percent. Binance and Coinbase led exchange activity as market volatility continued.

XRP spot trading volume reached approximately $21 billion in November, marking a 6.1 percent increase from the $19.8 billion recorded in October. This significant surge in transaction activity occurred simultaneously with a severe downward pressure on the asset, which saw its value decline nearly 26 percent over the same period. The divergence between high trading volume and falling prices highlights intense market participation and active repositioning by traders seeking entry points or exiting positions.

Binance dominated the exchange landscape by processing about $5.13 billion in XRP spot trades during the month. Coinbase followed closely in second place with approximately $5.11 billion in transaction value. South Korean exchange Upbit secured the third position, handling around $2.65 billion in XRP spot volume. These figures, reported by data provider Arab Chain, illustrate the high concentration of liquidity across top-tier global trading platforms despite the broader market volatility.

Also read Bethenny Frankel says this anti-aging moisturizer feels ‘like a $500 cream’ — but it’s $21 for Black Friday

XRP opened the month at $1.25 before dropping to a low of $0.86, representing the token's lowest price point since November 2024. The asset was trading at approximately $0.93 on Sunday, reflecting a sharp and sustained decline from its early-month levels. This performance was notably poor, as XRP lost value in seven of the first eleven months of 2026 prior to this period.

Historical data from CryptoRank indicates that the worst November for the token before 2026 occurred in 2019 when it lost 23.3 percent. The median November return for XRP is typically a loss of 10.2 percent, making the current month's decline particularly severe by historical standards. In 2026, the largest monthly loss prior to November was 22.1 percent in June, while August marked the best month with a 30 percent gain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The increase in trading volume suggests heightened buying and selling activity compared to October, according to analysis by Arab Chain. The data provider noted that this growth may indicate a recovery in trading activity following a previous decline or increased repositioning of investment holdings. Short-term traders and investors appear to be actively adjusting their positions in response to changing market conditions, leading to elevated turnover rates despite the bearish price trend.

Monthly spot volume for XRP has shown significant fluctuation throughout the year, falling to approximately $11 billion in July, which was the lowest figure of 2026. September saw a dramatic climb to about $38 billion before retracting to $19.8 billion in October. By comparison, November 2025 recorded spot volume close to $67 billion on the same exchanges, with the highest monthly figure on record being nearly $190 billion in December 2024.

Beyond market metrics, the XRP Ledger is preparing for the SingleAssetVault amendment for on-chain lending, which could activate as early as December 9 according to XRPScan data from November 26. This technical development adds a layer of fundamental interest to the asset as the community monitors the protocol upgrades closely.

ALPHEA Connect has also emerged as a notable development, surpassing 1.6 million registered users approximately three months after its launch. This user growth adds to the broader ecosystem developments occurring alongside the recent trading volume surge. The combination of high exchange activity and expanding platform adoption suggests that market participants remain deeply engaged with XRP despite the recent price corrections and historical seasonal weaknesses.