XRP spot price remains 6 percent below the $0.982 cluster of leveraged long positions. Traders watch US inflation data as network resets approach.

XRP traders are currently navigating a precarious market environment where a significant portion of leveraged positions sit underwater, creating immediate pressure for those holding long bets. According to data from Coinbase Markets, the largest cluster of XRP net long positions was established at a price point of $0.982. At the time of the report, XRP's spot price was trading at approximately $0.923, placing the cryptocurrency roughly 6 percent below the entry level of the most concentrated group of traders.

Leveraged Positions Face Liquidation Risk

This divergence between the spot price and the peak long entry point means that nearly all net long notional is currently concentrated above the prevailing market price. Consequently, almost every position within this highlighted cluster is trading at a loss, forcing investors to confront the difficult decision of whether to add to their positions or fold their bets before further downside occurs. The structure of these leveraged longs suggests that a recovery toward the $0.982 level is critical for these traders, as it would offer them the opportunity to reduce losses or return closer to their breakeven point.

Also read Crypto Market Recovery Stalls: XRP Network Activity Surges 107% While Dogecoin Faces Bearish Wall

Market Sentiment and Economic Indicators

Market attention is shifting toward macroeconomic data releases that could influence cryptocurrency valuations in the coming days. Investors are closely monitoring Wednesday's United States GDP and core PCE inflation data releases. These economic indicators are particularly significant as they provide context for the upcoming Federal Reserve decision in December, with the broader financial market preparing for potential interest rate adjustments that could impact risk assets like XRP.

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Network Stability and Technical Upgrades

On the technical front, the XRP Ledger is undergoing specific infrastructure changes to enhance system resilience. Testnet and Devnet environments are scheduled for a reset on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, between 5 and 6 PM Pacific Time. This maintenance window is designed to improve the stability of full history servers and will result in the deletion of all ledger data within these test environments, including accounts, transactions, balances, settings, offers, AMMs, and escrows.

Future Ecosystem Developments

Despite the current market volatility, ecosystem activity continues to show signs of robust growth and development. The underlying technology continues to support increasing volume week after week, with settlement mechanisms now incorporating both XRP and RLUSD through the x402 facilitator. Furthermore, the upcoming Build It Summit aims to gather innovators in the first edition of the La Défense building, focusing on the construction of next-generation technology and artificial intelligence solutions built upon the XRPL.