XRP traders on Kalshi predict a drop to $0.7 amid an 8% daily decline. The asset faces intense selling pressure with only one month left in the year.

Traders on the Kalshi prediction market are increasingly positioning for a significant decline in XRP, assigning a 55% probability that the leading altcoin will fall back to the $0.70 price level before the calendar year concludes. This bearish sentiment emerges after XRP posted a sharp decrease of over 8% in the last twenty-four hours, adding to a sustained period of downward pressure that has characterized recent trading sessions. The asset is currently grappling with intense selling pressure across the wider cryptocurrency market, a macroeconomic environment that has exacerbated losses for major digital assets.

The ongoing price correction for XRP has intensified to levels not witnessed since the broader bear market conditions observed in November 2024. The 8% daily drop marks a critical technical threshold, signaling that buyers are struggling to defend current price support levels against aggressive market exits. Data indicates that the volatility surrounding XRP is unlikely to subside immediately, as the asset has failed to find a stable floor amidst this turbulent period.

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As of November 21, the probability assigned by Kalshi participants to XRP falling back to this specific price point stands at 55%. This metric serves as a real-time barometer of trader sentiment, suggesting that the majority of capital is hedging against further declines rather than anticipating a recovery. The high probability assigned by these traders highlights a significant divergence from earlier bullish forecasts, indicating a clear majority preference for bearish outcomes among platform participants.

With just over a month remaining in the year, the window for a substantial rebound has narrowed considerably. The current betting trends suggest that market participants are preparing for a weak finish to the year, with many adjusting their portfolios to mitigate potential losses associated with a continued downtrend. XRP has continued to struggle amid the market downturn, with retail and institutional demand currently on hold, further limiting any potential for organic price appreciation.

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Recent data from CryptoRank reveals that XRP has suffered a massive quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of the year, a statistic that underscores the severity of the current market downturn. These financial losses have contributed to a rapid fading of investor confidence, a crucial component for any asset looking to stabilize its price. The combination of technical breakdowns and fundamental weakness has created a negative feedback loop, deterring new capital from entering the market.

Analysts note that if the current momentum persists without a significant catalyst, XRP faces a high risk of breaking below the $0.70 mark entirely. The lack of recovery signs suggests that the asset is in a precarious position, with support levels likely to be tested repeatedly. This environment is particularly challenging for long-term holders, who are now forced to navigate a market defined by uncertainty and persistent selling pressure.

The implications of these market movements extend beyond immediate price action, affecting broader perceptions of XRP's stability within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the year draws to a close, the focus shifts to whether any external factors can reverse the current trajectory. However, the prevailing data suggests that the path of least resistance remains downward, with the $0.70 level serving as a key psychological and technical barrier.

While speculation continues regarding potential future developments, the immediate outlook for XRP remains constrained by the prevailing market dynamics. Traders and investors alike are advised to monitor Kalshi betting trends and CryptoRank data closely for any shifts in sentiment. Until a clear trend reversal is established, the risk of further declines remains elevated, reinforcing the cautious stance adopted by many market participants.