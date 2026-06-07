XRP to $1.5 Roadmap: Analyzing Key Bollinger Bands Pattern; Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Exodus Tops 1.9 Trillion Coins; Bitwise CEO Outlines Biggest Risk in Crypto and It's Not Quantum - Morning Crypto Report

XRP eyes a $1.50 breakout, 1.9T SHIB exits exchanges, and the SpaceX IPO drains Bitcoin, while the Bitwise CEO warns institutional indifference threatens the industry.

XRP to $1.5 Roadmap: Analyzing Key Bollinger Bands Pattern; Shiba Inu Exchange Exodus Tops 1.9 Trillion Coins; Bitwise CEO Outlines Biggest Risk in Crypto and It's Not Quantum - Morning Crypto Report XRP eyes a $1.50 breakout, 1.9T SHIB exits exchanges, and the SpaceX IPO drains Bitcoin, while the Bitwise CEO warns institutional indifference threatens the industry.

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We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available. Trillions of SHIB Evacuate Centralized Exchanges: Whale wallets pulled a record 1.91 trillion SHIB off major platforms in 24 hours, setting the stage for a potential fast reversal to $0.000006.remains heavily pinned near $62,725 as institutions are using the crypto as a cash cow to secure immediate liquidity for Elon Musk's heavily oversubscribed, $150 billion SpaceX private placement.

Traditional Indifference Threatens Industry Growth: As the entire crypto market valuation sits at $2 trillion, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley warns that traditional capital's total lack of interest remains a greater threat than technical flaws. After all the price turmoil of the first week of summer, XRP has reached a structure that is preparing such a large price move that investors probably have not seen its scale for several months.

The Bollinger Bands technical indicator across different timeframes onAgainst this backdrop, market participants have split into two camps, as the charts are signaling opposite outcomes at the same time: XRP to $1.5 Roadmap: Analyzing Key Bollinger Bands Pattern; Shiba Inu Exchange Exodus Tops 1.9 Trillion Coins; Bitwise CEO Outlines Biggest Risk in Crypto and It's Not Quantum - Morning Crypto ReportBullish case: On the weekly chart, the price bounced off its lower limit. If buyers keep control, the price could climb to $1.34 or $1.41.

Passing those levels could open the path to $1.50. This hope is fueled by a pending U.S. Senate vote on the CLARITY Act, which has Bearish case: On the longer monthly chart, sellers are still in control. The price is stuck well below its normal average. If buyers cannot hold current levels over the next three weeks, the price could slide down to $0.93 or even crash to $0.52.

While the Shiba Inu token price is holding near the local low of $0.00000472, major investors have staged a mass evacuation of capital from trading platforms. According to fresh data from the analytics platformThe main impact fell on the infrastructure of the largest players. According to fund movement statistics over the past 30 days, the main liquidity donor was Binance's hot wallet, 0x28C, which lost 6.85 trillion SHIB, or about $39.38 million.

Two more related exchange addresses lost a combined total of more than 4.2 trillion tokens. Second place by outflow volume belongs to Robinhood, whose address 0x841 was emptied of 3.81 trillion coins. The institutional footprint is also confirmed by large withdrawals from the accounts of market maker Wintermute, totaling 4.26 trillion SHIB, as well as from custodial services BitGo and Coinbase, which lost 1.90 trillion and 1.80 trillion tokens, respectively.

In conditions of supply shortage, any local activation of buyers at current price levels could trigger a fast reversal upward, where the first meaningful recovery level could be $0.000006. The main risk for the crypto industry is not technical threats, but total indifference from the traditional financial sector. This was stated by In his view, the crypto community is too focused on internal disputes and minor deals, while global capital simply ignores these topics.

The total volume of global capital is estimated at $640 trillion: real estate accounts for $300 trillion, bonds for $150 trillion, equities for $130 trillion, and gold and alternative assets for $30 trillion each. Against this backdrop, the capitalization of the entire crypto market is only $2 trillion, which is less than the value of Microsoft alone and accounts for less than 1% of the global financial system, Horsley said.

This gap means that new money will not arrive by itself, says Horsley. Since investors are not required to buy digital assets by default, the industry needs to give them a strong reason to participate. Horsley emphasized that the sector's further growth depends not on fixing small internal flaws, but on creating products with breakthrough impact.

As an example of useful innovation, he pointed toBitcoin is trapped near $62,725, while institutional players are using it as a cash cow for fast liquidity. Abnormal demand for Elon Musk's upcoming SpaceX IPO is draining speculative liquidity from digital assets, forcing long-term holders to carry record paper losses amid severe tax pressure in the U.S. Bitcoin price at a critical line: BTC is pressed against the lower boundary of the weekly Bollinger Band near $62,725 andas more than 10 million BTC are now in unrealized loss.

Glassnode on-chain metrics show that this is a classic sign of market bottom formation. Risk of final capitulation: Experts allow for a price drop into the $54,000–$46,000 zone. Under an extreme scenario and panic, the price could briefly reach $35,000-$40,000. SpaceX IPO factor: Elon Musk's company is set to go public on June 12, draining money from crypto.

Funds are selling digital assets to free up cash for buying shares, while the order book is oversubscribed by 2 times. Demand exceeded $150 billion at a placement price of $135, making this listing the main liquidity absorber of June. U.S. tax pressure: The House committee is advancing bills on strict taxation of digital assets. Regulatory uncertainty is preventing large capital from returning to the market.

MEXC "Pizza Day: Urban Run" Draws Over 82,000 Participants and Rewards Nearly 75,000 UsersXRP to $1.5 Roadmap: Analyzing Key Bollinger Bands Pattern; Shiba Inu Exchange Exodus Tops 1.9 Trillion Coins; Bitwise CEO Outlines Biggest Risk in Crypto and It's Not Quantum - Morning Crypto Report





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