XRP completes a short-term golden cross on the 3-hour chart, offering a bullish technical signal despite recent price declines and a broader market selloff triggered by Nvidia CEO news.

The cryptocurrency market is reeling from a massive liquidation event that has erased $875 million in leveraged positions across the sector. XRP is now caught in the crosshairs of this intense selling pressure as it attempts to stabilize following a sharp sell-off. This significant squeeze has dampened the initial enthusiasm that greeted the recent announcement of Jensen Huang returning as the CEO of Nvidia.

Despite the broader market turmoil, XRP has executed a short-term golden cross against Bitcoin. This technical formation occurred on the 3-hour chart where the 50-minute Moving Average rose above the 200-minute Moving Average. Such a crossover typically signals a potential shift in short-term momentum and offers a glimmer of hope for bulls.

Also read Ripple CTO David Schwartz Reveals Limits of Dark Pool XRP Purchases

At the time of the latest market update, XRP was trading at $0.923, marking a 5.83 percent decline over the previous 24 hours. This drop has effectively erased most of the gains generated by the initial rally that occurred when Nvidia announced Huang's return. The asset has given back the ground it gained during the brief period of market euphoria.

Bitcoin also suffered significant losses, dropping 5.23 percent to $60,298 in the same period. Total liquidations across the entire cryptocurrency market reached $596 million, highlighting the extreme volatility and high leverage present among traders. The broader macroeconomic environment remains challenging for digital assets as investors reassess their positions.

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The $1 price level remains a critical psychological and technical barrier for XRP. This key resistance point sits slightly above the lower boundary of the trading channel observed over recent months. XRP previously failed to break above the $1.55 resistance at the top of this channel, which eventually led to a full reversal toward the lower boundary near $0.99.

The asset broke below this key support level in the past week, cascading to a low of $0.86. This price point has not been seen since November 2024. For the bearish outlook to weaken significantly, XRP would need to reclaim $0.99 as a solid support base. Attempts to return above the $1 mark have encountered strong resistance since mid-November.

On November 18, the price rise stopped exactly at $1 before declining again. A subsequent attempt on November 23, 2026, saw XRP reach $1.02, but bulls could not sustain the momentum. The market encountered a brick wall during these attempts, causing another rejection of the higher price levels.

Complicating the short-term bullish signal from the golden cross, the broader daily chart presents a bearish perspective. The USD pairing experienced a death cross, marking the first such occurrence in 2026. This long-term indicator contrasts with the short-term 3-hour chart signal, suggesting that while immediate relief rallies are possible, the broader trend remains under pressure.

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If XRP successfully breaks above the $1 threshold with sustained volume, the next technical targets are set at $1.21 and $1.40. However, downside risks remain significant if the asset fails to hold key levels. Key support zones for potential downside are expected near $0.80 and $0.64, which traders are monitoring closely for potential entry or exit points.

Beyond technical charts, there is growing speculation regarding institutional involvement in the asset class. A Ripple veteran has suggested that institutions may be secretly accumulating billions of XRP. This viewpoint adds a layer of fundamental analysis to the technical indicators, suggesting that long-term holders may be accumulating during periods of market weakness.

Looking ahead, the industry continues to engage with major events that could influence market sentiment. The International Online Summit is scheduled to take place from December 14 to December 20, 2026, as part of the Synopsis Edition 7. While the specific impact of this summit on XRP price action is yet to be determined, such events often serve as catalysts for community engagement.

Traders and investors are advised to monitor the interaction between the short-term golden cross and the longer-term death cross. The ability of XRP to hold above $0.99 and reclaim $1 could signal a stronger reversal. Failure to do so may lead to further testing of the $0.80 and $0.64 support levels.