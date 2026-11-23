Nvidia reinstates CEO Jensen Huang, sparking a market rally that sends XRP above $1. Short sellers faced massive liquidations as crypto and stock markets reacted to the news.

Cryptocurrency prices experienced an immediate and sharp upward movement following corporate governance changes at a major technology firm. The digital asset XRP climbed above the $1 threshold within minutes of Jensen Huang returning to his leadership role at Nvidia. This sudden price action was driven by a significant wave of short seller liquidations, which occurred at nearly seven times the rate of buyer liquidations during the rally.

Nvidia Board Reinstates CEO Immediately

Nvidia announced that its board voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, chief executive, and board member, effective immediately on Monday. The decision came after a series of meetings and an independent investigation into recent events surrounding the company's leadership. The board stated it was satisfied with Huang's candor and ability to lead during these discussions.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation amid suspected Chinese spy scandal

According to the company, the board received input from senior U.S. government officials and concluded that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones issued a statement confirming that the board believes Jensen is the right person to lead the organization. The statement emphasized that the reinstatement is in the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners, and customers.

Stock Market and Crypto Liquidations Spike

The announcement triggered a broad rally across Wall Street and the crypto market. Nvidia stock jumped 27% to $159.48 in premarket trading as of 9 a.m. ET. At the start of U.S. trading on Monday, Nvidia shares were up more than 30%. The broader market followed suit, with the S&P 500 rising as much as 5.6% and the Nasdaq 100 climbing as much as 7.9%, according to NBC News.

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In the cryptocurrency sector, the XRPUSDT perpetual contract on Binance saw the price move from $0.94 to as high as $1.02 within minutes after 14:00 UTC. The price later pulled back to stand at $0.984. Data indicates that short liquidations on XRP exceeded long liquidations by 578% at the peak of the move. Over the past 24 hours, $7.18 million in short positions were liquidated compared to $2.27 million from long positions.

Broader Market Impact and Investor Sentiment

The liquidation wave extended beyond XRP to affect the wider crypto ecosystem. A total of 110,663 traders were liquidated for $660.89 million over the 24-hour period, according to CoinGlass. Short positions accounted for $515.94 million of this total, highlighting the heavy pressure on bearish traders. The sudden shift in momentum caught many market participants off guard, resulting in rapid capital destruction for those betting against the trend.

Perpetual contracts on Nvidia stock and SOXL, a triple-leveraged exchange-traded fund on semiconductor stocks, also saw significant liquidations. Data shows $16.34 million in liquidations for Nvidia contracts and $15.01 million for SOXL contracts. These figures illustrate the interconnected nature of institutional and retail trading in response to high-profile corporate news. The event underscores how quickly sentiment can shift in leveraged markets following major announcements from industry leaders.