XRP faces significant technical resistance and ETF outflows near the $1 mark in late 2026, challenging bulls before the year ends.

Ripple XRP has entered the final month of 2026 amid one of its steepest monthly corrections in recent years. The token briefly fell to approximately $0.86 in November, marking its lowest level since November 2024, before recovering slightly toward $0.95. This rebound provided temporary relief to holders, but it has not yet established a sustainable bullish trend. XRP remained below $1 on November 28, trading around $0.94 after failing to maintain earlier recovery gains. The $1 threshold has become an important psychological and technical level for investors and traders monitoring the asset.

Technical Indicators Signal Resistance

XRP is currently trading below several important technical indicators, including its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages. In the technical setup outlined in the original market data, these averages are positioned near $1.13, $1.20, and $1.30, respectively. The first major challenge for buyers is to reclaim the $1 mark and establish it as support. A sustained move above $1 would improve the short-term outlook, but a stronger reversal would require XRP to break through the $1.09-$1.13 area. Momentum indicators have shown some improvement following the November lows. The MACD has produced a bullish crossover, while the relative strength index has recovered from deeply oversold territory. However, both indicators remain consistent with a market that is attempting to stabilize rather than one that has already entered a confirmed uptrend.

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Institutional Flows and Whale Activity

Institutional demand remains another important factor in XRP's year-end outlook. U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded funds experienced substantial withdrawals during November, with reported monthly outflows approaching $30 million by late November. The selling pressure coincided with XRP's decline below $1 and contributed to concerns about weakening institutional interest. However, the latest data offered a possible sign of improvement. Spot XRP ETFs recorded positive net flows on November 25 and November 27. These inflows are encouraging, but they do not yet establish a sustained trend. Investors will need to see whether institutional buying continues into December and whether it can offset selling pressure elsewhere in the market. Large-holder activity has also raised questions about the strength of XRP's recovery. Wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP reduced their combined balances by 2.9% during November, bringing them to around 13.25 billion XRP. If sustained, this type of distribution could limit the token's ability to recover, particularly if retail demand remains subdued.

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Derivatives and Market Liquidity Concerns

Derivatives activity also requires careful interpretation. XRP futures open interest stood at 1.95 billion tokens in the figures cited in the original market data. A large derivatives market can support liquidity, but elevated open interest alone does not indicate whether traders are positioned for a recovery or another decline. The balance between spot demand and leveraged positioning will therefore remain important as XRP approaches the $1 resistance zone. Whale activity does not necessarily determine the direction of the market, but it can provide insight into whether large holders are accumulating during a correction or reducing their exposure. For XRP to establish a stronger recovery, the market would ideally need to see a shift toward renewed accumulation alongside improving ETF flows and stronger spot trading volume.

Bitcoin Influence and Holiday Rally Outlook

The possibility of a Christmas rally is attracting attention as cryptocurrency traders approach the final weeks of 2026. Historically, the end of December has sometimes brought stronger performance across financial markets. However, seasonal patterns are not reliable forecasts, and the cryptocurrency market does not necessarily follow the same trends as equities. Bitcoin has experienced significant pressure during the month, with falling prices and ETF outflows weighing on sentiment across the cryptocurrency sector. When Bitcoin declines sharply, investors often reduce exposure to alternative cryptocurrencies, particularly those that have already suffered substantial losses. A sustained Bitcoin recovery could have the opposite effect, encouraging investors to reconsider positions in XRP and other large-cap altcoins. Still, a Christmas rally would require more than a short-lived rebound in Bitcoin. The market would need to demonstrate that selling pressure is easing, institutional outflows are slowing, and liquidity is returning to riskier assets.