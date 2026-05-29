XRP rebounds above $1.30 after volume surge, but bears still control the bigger picture

XRP snapped a streak of lower lows on heavy buying, though the token remains stuck below major resistance levels that have capped every rally this year.

XRP snapped a streak of lower lows on heavy buying, though the token remains stuck below major resistance levels that have capped every rally this year.

XRP has bounced from late-May lows and briefly pushed above $1.30 on strong volume, but it remains well below levels that would confirm a lasting trend reversal. Sentiment is deeply negative, with the average active trader sitting on large unrealized losses even as some analysts see conditions that have historically coincided with local bottoms.

Traders are watching $1.30 as key support and $1.32 to $1.40 as nearby resistance zones, with a break of this multi-month range likely to trigger a larger volatility move. XRP finally found buyers near the bottom of its range after spending much of May grinding lower, but the rebound hasn’t changed the broader setup yet.

The move above $1.30 came with one of the strongest volume bursts in days, though price remains well below the levels that would signal a genuine trend reversal. • XRP sentiment has deteriorated sharply in recent weeks, with on-chain data showing the average active trader sitting on roughly 47% unrealized losses.

• Analysts remain divided between a final washout lower and the start of a recovery phase, with several pointing to deeply negative sentiment readings that historically appeared near local bottoms. • XRP rose from $1.2959 to $1.3060 during the 24-hour session, recovering from lows near $1.2693. • The strongest move came during the May 28 14:00 UTC session, when volume surged to 107.9 million XRP and pushed price through resistance near $1.29.

• The move higher broke a pattern of consecutive lower lows that had defined XRP’s recent weakness. • Buyers stepped in aggressively near support, producing a sharp recovery from session lows and helping establish a series of higher lows. • Even so, XRP remains trapped beneath several major resistance levels, including the broader $1.40 area and the more important $1.65 zone that has rejected rallies for months.

• The market is still compressing inside a larger triangle structure, suggesting the current rebound may be part of a broader battle rather than the start of a new trend. • $1.30 remains the key support zone. Holding above it keeps the recovery attempt alive. • A move above $1.40 would shift attention back toward the broader recovery narrative, while a break below $1.30 would reopen downside risk toward $1.20.

• The longer XRP stays compressed inside its multi-month range, the greater the odds of a larger volatility move once support or resistance finally gives way. Global stocks hit records and oil cracked on a tentative US-Iran ceasefire extension. Crypto stayed on the sidelines, with some analysts saying the next catalyst is regulatory, not geopolitical. Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies fell about 5% to 7% over the past week even as global stock indexes hit record highs and oil prices slumped.

A tentative 60-day extension of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire pressured Brent crude to its worst month since March 2020 but failed to spark a sustained crypto...13 hours ago





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