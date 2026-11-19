XRP commands 15 percent of Japanese spot trading volume, ranking third behind Bitcoin and Ethereum. Evernorth data reveals a significant gap between XRP and other major altcoins in the region.

XRP holds the position of the third-largest cryptocurrency by trading volume in Japan, accounting for approximately 15 percent of the country's total spot market activity. According to monthly data released by Evernorth, a Ripple-backed treasury firm, the digital asset recorded a spot trading volume of ¥132.8 billion in September 2026. This figure places XRP firmly behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum within the Japan ese market, highlighting its continued dominance among altcoins despite global market fluctuations.

XRP Dominates Japanese Spot Trading Volume

Evernorth published these findings based on data collected from the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association, or JVCEA. The data indicates that XRP generated around $880 million in trading volume during the specified period. This performance marks a significant achievement for the asset, as it outperformed other major competitors currently active in the Japanese cryptocurrency landscape. The 15 percent market share demonstrates that XRP remains a primary vehicle for retail and institutional trading within the region.

Also read Evernorth Reports $505M XRP Write-Down in Q3 2026 SEC Filing

Significant Gap Between XRP and Other Altcoins

The trading data reveals a substantial disparity between XRP and the next largest cryptocurrencies in Japan. Solana, which ranks fourth, recorded a spot trading volume of approximately ¥19.47 billion during the same month. This amount is drastically lower than XRP's ¥132.8 billion, underscoring a wide gap in market participation. The difference highlights XRP's superior liquidity and investor interest compared to other high-profile digital assets in the local exchange ecosystem.

Dogecoin Trails Behind In Monthly Rankings

Dogecoin occupies the fifth position in the Japanese market, further illustrating XRP's leading status. The meme coin recorded only ¥11.27 billion in spot volume during September 2026, which is less than a tenth of XRP's total. This low participation rate contrasts sharply with the robust activity seen in XRP trading pairs. While Dogecoin maintains a presence, it lacks the consistent high-volume engagement that characterizes the top three assets in the country.

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Evernorth Highlights Regional Market Strength

Evernorth, the company responsible for highlighting XRP's growing performance, emphasized the asset's resilience in a volatile global environment. The firm noted that XRP has become one of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies in Japan despite persistent price volatility. This stability in trading volume suggests strong underlying demand and confidence among Japanese traders. The data serves as a key indicator of XRP's entrenched position in the regional financial infrastructure.

Market Position Remains Strong Despite Global Risks

Although XRP faces risks of losing its top-four status in the global cryptocurrency market, its standing in Japan remains secure. The asset's ability to maintain such a high trading volume underscores its importance to Japanese investors and exchanges. This regional strength provides a buffer against global market turbulence. The data confirms that XRP continues to be a cornerstone of the digital asset economy in Japan, outpacing rivals in both volume and market share.