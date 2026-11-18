XRP briefly traded at $1, matching Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin for the first time in five days following a 12% market rebound from recent lows.

XRP traded at $1 on Wednesday, November 18, marking its first price alignment with Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin in five days. This milestone followed a sharp 12% recovery from weekend lows, signaling renewed investor confidence in the digital asset. The event highlights a brief but significant parity between the utility token and the newly launched stablecoin issued by the same parent organization.

The price surge occurred after XRP gained between 4% and 4.5% over a 24-hour period. This recovery erased losses from a wave of liquidations that hit the broader crypto market on November 13 and 14. During that turbulent period, the token broke below the critical $1 support level and dropped to between $0.893 and $0.91. That weekend low represented the weakest price point for XRP since November 2024.

Also read Bank of America Holds XRP ETF Stake as Price Drops Below $1

During the entire market drop, RLUSD maintained its steady dollar peg. This stability provided a crucial benchmark for traders monitoring XRP's technical recovery levels. The return to the one-dollar mark suggests that selling pressure has eased significantly following the earlier liquidation events. Investors are now closely watching whether this peg can be sustained or if it remains a temporary market anomaly.

Social media reaction to the price alignment was immediate and celebratory. Antony Welfare, a prominent figure on Binance, joked about the dollar peg in a post on X. He wrote that XRP had reclaimed the $1 level and welcomed the asset to the one-dollar peg world. Welfare then encouraged traders to look past the peg toward future targets, hinting at a potential ten-dollar price point.

Advertisement

On-chain data reveals a complex divergence in institutional behavior surrounding this price movement. Whale wallets have pulled more than $127 million worth of XRP off Binance since November 10. According to CryptoQuant data, this accumulation has occurred at a pace of $12 million to $33 million per day, indicating strong belief from large holders in the token's future value.

In stark contrast, U.S. spot XRP Exchange Traded Funds have experienced consistent outflows. SoSoValue reports that these funds saw $19.13 million in outflows last week and recorded zero flows on Monday. The decline continued on Tuesday, November 17, when the funds lost an additional $6.14 million. These outflows were primarily driven by Canary's XRPC and Grayscale's GXRP funds.

The assets under management for these XRP ETFs have dropped to $1.08 billion. Canary's fund accounted for $5.01 million of the recent loss, while Grayscale's fund contributed $1.12 million. This divergence between on-chain whale accumulation and ETF outflows presents a nuanced picture for institutional investors.

Ripple continues to expand its financial infrastructure beyond just token price movements. In late October, RLUSD received an investment-grade credit rating from Moody's. The stablecoin was also listed on major platforms such as Coinbase and Robinhood, broadening its accessibility to traditional investors.

Advertisement

Ripple now reports serving more than 1,700 institutional clients across the globe. The company stated that it expects to reach an annual product revenue run rate of approximately $900 million by the end of 2026. These projections reflect the growing integration of Ripple's products into traditional finance channels.

Regulatory milestones further underscore Ripple's strategic positioning in the financial sector. This fall, the company received final approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to launch Ripple National Trust Bank. This approval marks a significant step toward bridging decentralized and traditional banking systems.

Looking ahead, Ripple plans to begin institutional lending against XRP collateral in 2027. This initiative could create new utility for the token beyond simple trading and speculation. The combination of regulatory approvals and new lending products suggests a long-term strategy to embed XRP within the broader financial ecosystem.