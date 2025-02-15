XRP Price Surges on ETF Filing News and Increased Open Interest

XRP's price has rallied over the past week, fueled by positive developments related to its ETF applications and a surge in open interest among traders. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) acknowledgment of Grayscale's XRP ETF filing and 21Shares' subsequent spot XRP ETF filing have sparked optimism in the market.

XRP 's price has experienced a notable surge in the past week, climbing from a low of $2.385 to $2.83. This upward movement can be attributed, in part, to the acknowledgment of its exchange-traded fund ( ETF ) filing by the U.S. Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ). Specifically, during this week, the SEC signaled receipt of Grayscale's XRP ETF filing.This development has sparked a significant increase in open interest (OI) among XRP holders.

OI refers to the number of traders' open futures or options contracts in XRP and dollar terms. The surge in OI, coupled with the price increase, indicates a renewed buying interest within the XRP community and potentially a bullish sentiment among traders. Market participants seem optimistic about a further upward price movement for XRP. However, analysts caution against excessive optimism, pointing out that XRP's trading volume has not kept pace with the surge in open interest and price.Adding to the positive momentum for XRP is the recent filing by 21Shares for a spot XRP ETF. This filing received acknowledgment from the SEC approximately 24 hours ago, marking another asset manager joining the list of applicants for such products. Other firms in the race include Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree. This ongoing interest in XRP ETFs is driving significant activity in the futures market across various exchanges. Bitget currently leads with 439.58 million XRP valued at approximately $1.24 billion. Gate.io, Bybit, and Binance follow with 320.62 million XRP, 310.25 million XRP, and 297.63 million XRP, respectively, representing monetary values of $900.57 million, $871.52 million, and $836.59 million in open interest for each exchange. As of this writing, XRP is trading at $2.81, reflecting a 2.32% increase in the past 24 hours. Market observers are closely watching to see if the positive news surrounding XRP can propel it further upward





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

XRP ETF SEC Open Interest Price Surge Cryptocurrency Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEC Acknowledges Grayscale's XRP ETF Filing, XRP Price RalliesThe SEC acknowledges Grayscale's 19b-4 filing to convert its XRP Trust into an ETF, signaling a potential shift in regulatory stance towards XRP. Analysts predict a 65% chance of approval, which could impact Ripple's ongoing legal battle with the SEC and boost XRP adoption.

Read more »

XRP Price News: Here Are Two Reasons Why XRP May Face a Price Slide: GodboleCME's denial of XRP futures contradicts the optimism seen earlier this month, as technicals point to weakening of the uptrend.

Read more »

XRP remains range-bound despite Purpose Investments filing to launch world's first XRP ETFXRP is down 3% on Saturday as asset manager Purpose Investments submitted a prospectus with Canada securities regulators to launch a Ripple (XRP) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Read more »

XRP Ledger Surpasses 6 Million Accounts, Fueled by Price Surge and ETF AnticipationThe XRP Ledger (XRPL) has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 6 million accounts, demonstrating its growing adoption in financial and transactional applications. The recent surge in XRP's price, exceeding 500% since November 2024, has led to a substantial increase in the number of XRP wallets. Analysts attribute this rally, in part, to the anticipation surrounding a potential XRP ETF, which could attract billions in investment.

Read more »

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price mirrors XRP rally as SEC acknowledges Grayscale ETF FilingsDogecoin price surged 3% on Friday, extending its weekly timeframe gains to 17% as ETF speculation gains traction.

Read more »

XRP Price Surge on ETF Approval HopesXRP price has surged over 17% in the past week, fueled by positive developments surrounding potential crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledged Grayscale’s application to list XRP ETFs, boosting betting odds for approval in 2025. XRP rallied past key resistance levels, with buyers aiming for a break above $2.91 and potentially $3. Meanwhile, the XLS-56 amendment on XRP Ledger enhances transaction efficiency and user experience.

Read more »