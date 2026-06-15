XRP price: Ripple-linked token up 8% in first major breakout since June selloff

Heavy volume pushed XRP through multiple resistance levels, with traders now focused on whether the rally can extend toward $1.30 after weeks of defensive positioning.

Heavy volume pushed XRP through multiple resistance levels, with traders now focused on whether the rally can extend toward $1.30 after weeks of defensive positioning.

XRP broke above resistance at $1.14, $1.18 and $1.20 on its strongest volume since early June, prompting traders to reassess expectations for further weakness. Growing XRP demand from Asia, led by South Korea’s Upbit, and continued inflows into XRP ETF products totaling about $1.4 billion are underpinning the latest rally.

Traders are watching whether XRP can hold above $1.20 and challenge resistance near $1.27 to $1.30, with a drop back below $1.18 likely to be seen as just another oversold bounce. The token pushed through $1.14, then $1.18, and finally reclaimed $1.20 on the strongest volume since the early-June washout, forcing traders to reassess a market that had been priced for further weakness.

The move came as XRP-specific activity accelerated, with South Korea's Upbit exchange accounting for a growing share of network flows and institutional demand continuing to build through ETF products. • Ripple ecosystem activity picked up as traders focused on growing XRP demand across Asia, with Upbit accounting for 31% of XRP wallet-flow dominance by June 14, up from 13% a week earlier.

• XRP ETF products continued attracting capital, extending a run of inflows that has brought cumulative net investment to roughly $1.4 billion since launch. • Several analysts pointed to bullish RSI divergences and completed correction structures following XRP's rebound from the $1.05-$1.09 support zone. • The breakout began during the June 14 21:00 UTC session, when volume surged to 107.6 million XRP and drove price through resistance near $1.14.

• XRP has now reclaimed the levels that capped every recovery attempt since the early-June breakdown. • The move was backed by volume rather than short-covering alone. Trading activity rose nearly 22% above the weekly average while breakout candles printed the strongest participation seen in weeks. • Daily momentum indicators continue improving.

Several analysts highlighted bullish RSI divergence after XRP held support around $1.05 and formed higher lows while momentum stabilized. • The larger downtrend is still visible on higher timeframes, but for the first time since the selloff began, bulls are forcing price through resistance rather than simply defending support. • $1.20 is now the first level bulls need to defend. Holding above it would reinforce the breakout structure.

• The next major resistance zone sits between $1.27 and $1.30, where multiple Fibonacci and historical levels converge. • A move through that area would shift attention toward $1.35-$1.40 and potentially reopen discussion around a broader trend reversal. • If XRP falls back below $1.18 and loses momentum quickly, traders are likely to view the rally as another oversold bounce rather than the start of a sustained recovery.

CEX Volumes Drop to Lowest Since September 2024 as RWA Perps Hit Record High In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high.

In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high.





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