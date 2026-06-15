XRP price: Ripple-linked token climbs 4% to $1.18 as traders test next resistance zone

XRP extended its rebound from recent lows on the strongest buying activity in weeks, with institutional flows and ETF demand supporting a push toward the $1.20 level.

XRP extended its rebound from recent lows on the strongest buying activity in weeks, with institutional flows and ETF demand supporting a push toward the $1.20 level.

XRP has broken back above key resistance at $1.14 to $1.15 on its strongest volume since the recent sell-off, suggesting the token is starting to build a base rather than stage a brief rebound. Institutional interest and large-holder accumulation remain robust, with XRP-linked ETFs drawing about $1.4 billion in inflows and whale addresses climbing to record highs despite broader market weakness.

Traders are watching support at $1.18 and $1.14 to $1.15 and resistance near $1.20 and $1.27 to $1.30, levels that will help determine whether the emerging uptrend can extend or proves to be another short-covering bounce. XRP's rebound is starting to look less like a dead-cat bounce and more like a market trying to build a base.

Buyers pushed the token through $1.14 and then $1.18 on the strongest volume seen since the selloff began, forcing traders to focus on whether the recovery can carry into the $1.20-$1.30 resistance zone that has capped previous rallies. • XRP-linked ETFs have attracted roughly $1.4 billion in cumulative inflows since launching, with May marking the strongest month of institutional demand so far.

• More than 25 million XRP recently left exchanges, extending a trend that suggests long-term holders are accumulating despite the broader market weakness. • Whale addresses holding significant XRP balances climbed to a record high, reinforcing the view that larger investors have been adding exposure during the correction. • XRP rose from $1.1503 to $1.1866 during the 24-hour session, gaining more than 3%.

• The key move came during the June 14 21:00 UTC session, when volume surged to 107.6 million XRP, more than four times the daily average, pushing price through resistance near $1.14. • The most important development was the reclaim of the $1.14-$1.15 area. That zone acted as resistance throughout the recent decline and has now flipped into support. • Volume confirmed the move.

Unlike previous rallies that faded quickly, this advance was backed by sustained participation rather than short-covering alone. • Daily momentum indicators continue to improve. Several analysts highlighted a bullish RSI divergence that emerged while XRP was testing the $1.05 support zone, a pattern often associated with trend exhaustion. • The broader downtrend has not fully broken yet, but the market is no longer trading like a token in freefall.

Price is beginning to print higher lows and higher highs for the first time in weeks. • $1.18 becomes the first support level after the breakout, followed by the more important $1.14-$1.15 zone. • The immediate target is $1.20, a psychological level that could attract profit-taking after the recent rally. • Above that, attention shifts to the $1.27-$1.30 area, where several Fibonacci and trendline resistance levels converge.

• The recovery remains constructive as long as XRP holds above its recent breakout levels. A move back below $1.14 would weaken the bullish case and raise questions about whether the rally was simply another short-covering bounce.io.net's IDE ties token burns to real GPU demand, replacing fixed emissions with a demand-linked model - live as of 11 June 2026.io.net's IDE ties token burns to real GPU demand, replacing fixed emissions with a demand-linked model - live as of 11 June 2026.io.net's IDE ties token burns to real GPU demand, replacing fixed emissions with a demand-linked model - live as of 11 June 2026.





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