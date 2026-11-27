XRP rises to $0.95 as validators approve lending amendments, while global equities recover post-Thanksgiving, boosting crypto sentiment.

Risky assets tracked a rebound in tech equities, pushing crypto market s higher as they headed into a period of thin holiday trading. Global equities staged a tentative recovery following an AI-driven sell-off as investors wrapped up a turbulent, shortened trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

XRP Price Rebound Mechanics and Levels

XRP began to rebound from a low of $0.888 on November 25, 2026, rising to a high of $0.985 early Friday as the recovery entered the third day. The asset was up 0.70% in the last 24 hours to $0.95.

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Technical analysis suggests that if a specific resistance level is achieved, XRP might aim for a return to the $1 range. On the other hand, support is expected in the $0.86 to $0.88 range in the event of price drops.

XRP Ledger Lending Protocol Amendment

The plan by the XRP Ledger team to bring bank-style lending to the network is about to materialize as the XRP lending protocol amendment has reached a majority, surpassing 80% validator support.

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The lending protocol allows on-chain fixed-term, uncollateralized loans from pooled funds in a Single Asset Vault. This feature would give stablecoin holders another way to earn a return on the network.

Stakeholder Roles and Network Infrastructure

The setup includes Vaults, which are pools where lenders park one asset, like XRP or a stablecoin, to facilitate these financial operations. This infrastructure change is designed to integrate traditional banking concepts into the decentralized ecosystem.

Also, the SingleAssetVault and LendingProtocolV1_1 amendments have received majority support and are entering the two-week window prior to mainnet activation. This timeline indicates a structured approach to implementing these significant network upgrades.

Ecosystem Expansion and User Growth

Concurrently, ALPHEA Connect has surpassed 1.6 million registered users approximately three months after launch. This growth highlights the expanding utility and adoption of projects building upon the XRP Ledger infrastructure.