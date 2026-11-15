XRP Price Plunge Analysis: Liquidations, Technicals, and Market Outlook

XRP drops to $0.969 amid $43.17 million in long liquidations. CoinGlass data reveals technical triggers and bearish signals impacting Stellar's token value.

XRP experienced a significant downturn over the weekend, with liquidations accelerating sharply in the last 24 hours. The digital asset traded at $0.969, representing a 3.43% decline in a single day and a steeper 17% drop over the previous week. This sharp correction has triggered intense scrutiny from onchain data providers seeking to identify the precise mechanisms driving the sell-off.

Long Squeeze Drives Massive Liquidations

Onchain analytics platform CoinGlass attributes the primary pressure on XRP to a classic long squeeze that exacerbated selling momentum. Traders holding leveraged long positions absorbed the majority of the downside impact during this market contraction. Specifically, CoinGlass data indicates that XRP long liquidations totaled $43.17 million over the past 24 hours. This figure accounts for approximately 91% of total liquidations across the market, highlighting the disproportionate vulnerability of bullish leverage.

Also read XRP Falls Below One Dollar Amid Nvidia Concerns and Dollar Strength

Declining Open Interest Signals Exit

Market participants are actively reducing their exposure, as evidenced by a steady decline in open interest. The total open interest for XRP futures contracts fell by 5.53% in the last 24 hours, settling at $2.03 billion. This reduction in outstanding contracts suggests that traders, particularly those with long positions, are closing out their trades to cut losses or preserve capital. The shrinking open interest confirms that the initial rally attempts have failed to attract sustainable new money into the asset.

Negative Funding Highlights Bearish Sentiment

Funding rates have turned deeply negative, reflecting a prevailing bearish outlook among perpetual futures traders. XRP is currently trading at a funding rate of -0.0082%. In perpetual futures markets, a negative funding rate typically means that short sellers are paying long sellers to maintain their positions. This dynamic indicates that the market is heavily weighted toward bearish bets, with the majority of participants positioning for further price declines rather than recovery.

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Technical Indicators Show Weakening Support

Technical charts reveal that XRP has lost critical momentum following the breach of key moving averages. The asset fell for 10 straight days from November 5 to November 14, 2026. This downward trajectory accelerated after XRP closed below the daily Moving Average 200 in October. The cryptocurrency also lost another crucial support level, the daily Moving Average 50, further weakening the bullish structure. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has now entered oversold territory, creating the possibility of a short-term relief rally.

Macro Factors and Future Price Targets

Broader macroeconomic conditions are complicating the market outlook, with stablecoin supply shrinking rapidly. Stablecoin capital has dropped by $17 billion over the last month, marking the steeest decline since 2022. Analysts at Glassnode note that as holders swap stablecoins for fiat currency, they drain essential buying power from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitwise CEO Matt Hougan stated that while a significant buying opportunity exists, the timing remains uncertain. If a recovery materializes, it will likely target the daily MA 50 at $1.25 and the daily MA 200 at $1.30. Conversely, further downside pressure could find support at $0.77.