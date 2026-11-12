XRP Price Plummets Below $1 as Selling Pressure Surges

XRP faces intense selling pressure with on-chain data showing massive outflows. Analysis reveals why the asset is struggling to hold the $1 mark amid broader market volatility.

XRP is currently facing significant downward pressure, hovering dangerously close to the critical $1 support level. The digital asset has encountered sustained selling activity across multiple trading venues, prompting fears of a further decline toward the $0.90 threshold. This volatility occurs against a backdrop of broader cryptocurrency market instability, where XRP has repeatedly failed to mount a successful recovery despite several attempts. Traders and analysts are closely monitoring on-chain metrics that indicate a dominant trend of aggressive selling by market participants.

Cryptoquant Data Reveals Seller Dominance

According to data analytics from the platform Cryptoquant, sellers have overwhelmingly controlled both the spot and futures markets for XRP since September 23. The cumulative volume delta (CVD) metric, which tracks the net difference between aggressive buy and sell orders, highlights this imbalance. The data indicates that the momentum has heavily favored those exiting positions or opening shorts, creating a sustained drag on the price. This period of seller dominance has placed the long-held psychological barrier of $1 at immediate risk of being breached.

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Binance Perpetual CVD Hits Negative Levels

Specific data from Binance shows a dramatic shift in the Perpetual CVD for XRP, falling from -$109 million to approximately -$1.1 billion. This metric serves as a key indicator of market sentiment, where negative values signal that aggressive selling outweighs buying pressure. The current negative balance of roughly -991 million represents a significant escalation, exceeding previous levels by more than ten times. Such a steep drop suggests that traders have aggressively executed market sell orders, either by closing existing long positions or initiating new short bets against the asset.

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Spot Market Imbalance Reaches Critical Mass

The selling pressure is not limited to derivative markets but extends deeply into the spot trading landscape. Data from Cryptoquant shows that XRP's All CEX Estimated Spot CVD has moved from -$400 million to -$2.9 billion over the same observation period. This represents a staggering $2.5 billion increase in the imbalance favoring sellers across all major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance. The sheer volume of sell orders in the spot market indicates that holders are actively liquidating their positions, further exacerbating the downward price trajectory. This widespread distribution suggests a lack of buyer confidence at current price levels.

Contextualizing Market Volatility and Other Assets

This turmoil in the XRP market coincides with broader volatility affecting other major cryptocurrencies. While XRP struggles to stabilize, assets such as Solana, Gram, Hyperliquid, and Bitcoin are also experiencing significant price movements. Analysts note that the current environment resembles a market bloodbath, where liquidity dries up and traders rush to exit positions. The interconnected nature of these markets means that selling pressure in one segment often spills over into others. For XRP, the failure to decouple from this negative trend has intensified concerns among investors regarding its short-term stability and immediate future outlook.