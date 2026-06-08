XRP price news: RIpple-linked token steadies above $1.10 from four-month lows

XRP recovered from four-month lows on elevated volume, but the token remains trapped below key resistance levels even as ETF inflows and exchange outflows continue to build.

XRP recovered from four-month lows on elevated volume, but the token remains trapped below key resistance levels even as ETF inflows and exchange outflows continue to build.

XRP has stabilized after a sharp sell-off, with buyers defending the $1.09 area but the token still trading within a broader downtrend. Heavy exchange outflows and steady ETF inflows suggest accumulation beneath the surface even as price action looks more like bottom-fishing than a new rally. Traders are watching support around $1.13 to $1.14 and resistance near $1.15 to $1.20 as key levels that could signal either further downside toward $1.00 or the start of a repair in sentiment.

XRP finally found buyers after one of its sharpest selloffs of the year, but the recovery looks more like stabilization than a trend change. The token bounced from levels last seen before the November 2024 breakout, yet every rally is still running into sellers, leaving XRP stuck between deeply oversold conditions and a market that hasn't stopped de-risking.

• More than 25 million XRP left exchanges in recent days, extending a trend that typically points to accumulation rather than immediate selling. • XRP-linked ETF products continued attracting capital, with roughly $118 million in inflows recorded during May and cumulative inflows approaching $1.4 billion. • Analysts and forecasting models increasingly view the $1.10-$1.20 area as a potential stabilization zone after XRP's recent 17% weekly decline.

• XRP gained 1.6% over the session, recovering from lows near $1.09 and climbing back toward $1.14. • The strongest move came during the 22:00 UTC session, when volume surged to 145.3 million XRP and pushed price through resistance near $1.1350. • The bigger story is that XRP remains trapped inside a descending channel despite the bounce. The recovery eased immediate downside pressure but did not break the broader pattern of lower highs.

• The RSI has fallen to one of its most oversold readings since before the November 2024 rally, a sign that selling may be becoming exhausted. • Exchange outflows and ETF inflows continue to point toward accumulation beneath the surface, but price action still resembles a market trying to find a floor rather than one beginning a new uptrend. • The bounce from $1.09 matters because it showed buyers are willing to defend the area, though follow-through buying remains limited.

• $1.13-$1.14 is now the key near-term support zone after the latest recovery. • $1.15 remains the first meaningful resistance level and the upper boundary of the current descending channel. • A move above $1.20 would be the first sign that XRP is starting to repair the damage from the recent selloff. • If support near $1.10 fails again, traders are likely to focus on whether the psychologically important $1.00 level becomes the next downside target.

Traders betting against bitcoin lost $504 million over 24 hours as it bounced from below $60,000, though a fresh Iran-Israel flare-up pulled prices back on Monday. Bitcoin’s sharp rebound from last week’s lows triggered about $504 million in losses for short sellers over 24 hours, the largest daily hit since late April. Total crypto liquidations reached roughly $655 million and affected more than 104,000 traders, with bitcoin and ether positions accounting for the bulk of forced...





CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Where Is XRP Headed? Ripple CTO Emeritus Details Evolving Use CasesRipple CTO emeritus David Schwartz outlines XRP's future beyond payments.

Read more »

XRP Kickstarts June With Weak ETF Performance as Price Volatility IntensifiesXRP ETFs have recorded the lowest weekly inflow since the past five weeks as momentum begins to slow in the new month and lesser capital entering into the product.

Read more »

XRP Hits Critical $1 Level as Traders Watch Key ScenariosXRP’s $1 level could be defining point for Its next move.

Read more »

XRP Ledger Crosses 200,000 Users Mark for First Time Since MarchXRP breaks the important threshold that can push bears back to their place.

Read more »