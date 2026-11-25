XRP tests $0.90 support for the third time, hinting at a bottom, but bears remain in control. Explore the technical signals and market factors.

Crypto currency XRP may have established a critical price floor after repeatedly testing the $0.90 level. Repeated tests of this specific support point suggest that the intense selling pressure driving the asset down is finally beginning to fade. However, market analysts caution that a confirmed recovery remains far from guaranteed at this stage.

XRP Testing Key Price Support

XRP has started to form a distinct trading range that could potentially provide a stable foundation for any future recovery. The $0.90 price point has been identified as the most likely support level, as the asset has already tested this exact threshold three times. This repeated interaction with the $0.90 mark indicates that buyers are beginning to step in to defend this specific price area.

Also read XRP Traders Face Liquidation Risk as Price Stays Below Key $0.98 Level

The recent price action is part of a broader decline that began on November 5. This date marks the beginning of a sharp decline for XRP, which has seen the asset lose significant value over the subsequent weeks. The failure to break above the 100 EMA effectively eliminated the possibility of an immediate uptrend, leaving the asset vulnerable to further downward movements.

Technical Indicators Signal Bearish Control

Trading volume data reveals another critical signal regarding the current market health. As the downtrend accelerated, investors reacted to the rapidly deteriorating market conditions by selling some of their holdings, further fueling the downward movement. This surge in selling activity during the decline highlights the urgency with which holders exited their positions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Technical analysis shows a divergence of moving averages, which typically suggests that volatility is decreasing. However, this decrease in volatility accompanies the formation of a more established bearish trend. The most likely outcome based on these technical metrics is a deceleration of the current trend and a temporary halt to the ongoing decline rather than a full reversal.

XRP is still trading substantially below its major moving averages, with the 50 EMA and 100 EMA remaining out of reach for now. The asset needs to reclaim these technical levels to confirm a genuine shift in momentum. Until the price can close above these key averages, the prevailing market sentiment remains cautious and bearish.

Market Sentiment and Future Outlook

Risk-on sentiment among investors has largely disappeared in the current crypto environment. A crash in tech and AI stocks is further fueling outflows from Bitcoin and crypto assets, creating a challenging macroeconomic backdrop for digital currencies. The recoveries witnessed in the broader market right now remain largely speculative and not yet backed by fundamental strength.

The formation of a narrow trading range around $0.93 could give buyers some necessary breathing room to regroup. If selling pressure continues to decrease and volume stabilizes at lower levels, XRP might attempt a recovery. Such a move would allow the asset to take a chance at breaking the $1 to $1.05 price level, where the first serious resistance is most likely to be found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite these potential positive technical structures, it is important to note that the $0.9 support level does not necessarily confirm that XRP has reached its absolute bottom. Market participants should remain vigilant as the asset navigates these critical technical levels. The interplay between fading selling pressure and persistent bearish indicators will define the next major price movement for XRP.