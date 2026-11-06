Zcash Surges Past $1,300 as Monero Hits $636; XRP Holds $1.31 Amid Market Consolidation

XRP nears $1.31 as ChainLink tests $11 support. Monero surges to $636 with strong momentum. Analyze key resistance and support zones for XRP, LINK, and Monero today.

Zcash has surged to approximately $1,309, marking a significant escalation in market activity for the privacy-focused cryptocurrency. The asset experienced extreme volatility, climbing from a low near $500 in August to a peak of $1,670 before settling into this new range. This recovery indicates that the broader bullish trend remains intact despite a sharp correction in October. Investors are closely watching the $1,350 resistance level, which acts as the first major hurdle for further upside momentum. A break above this threshold could propel Zcash toward the psychological $1,400 mark, signaling renewed buyer confidence.

Monero is maintaining its strong uptrend, currently trading near $636 after doubling in price since July. The token climbed from approximately $310 to its current level, reflecting explosive interest among investors and a confirmed bullish outlook. Trading above all major moving averages on the daily chart, Monero shows no signs of immediate weakness. Support sits firmly at $620, with stronger backing around $600 should a correction occur. A breakout above $650 could target $680, while a drop below $600 would suggest fading momentum.

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XRP is stabilizing around the $1.31 mark after bouncing from a low of $1.23, indicating a potential shift in momentum. The asset previously rallied from $1.00 to $1.50 in August and reached a local high of $1.60 in September before entering a bearish consolidation phase. The current price action suggests buyers are attempting to establish a footing, with critical support located between $1.28 and $1.30. If XRP holds this zone, bulls may launch a strong rally toward $1.38 and $1.40. Conversely, a breakdown below this support could push the price back toward $1.20.

ChainLink is facing downward pressure, trading around $11.40 after a corrective period following its September highs. The token had reached approximately $15.50 at the end of September but has since lost strength as sellers took control. LINK now trades below its short-term and medium-term moving averages, with the long-term average providing crucial support near $11. A stay above the $11.00 to $11.10 range could allow for a climb toward $12.3 and eventually $12.60. However, the Relative Strength Index at the 50 level indicates neutrality, suggesting a sideways move is highly likely in the short term.

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Market sentiment across these major digital assets remains cautious as traders assess the impact of RSI levels and moving average crossovers. Zcash's recent volatility highlights the speculative nature of the current market, with the asset testing key resistances multiple times. Monero's steady growth contrasts with this turbulence, offering a stable bullish trend supported by rising short-term moving averages. XRP and ChainLink are currently in consolidation phases, with volume levels suggesting that these price movements may be temporary rather than definitive trend changes.

The broader crypto landscape shows mixed signals, with some assets like Monero and Zcash demonstrating clear directional bias while others like XRP and ChainLink hover near neutrality. Traders are advised to monitor the $1,200 support level for Zcash and the $11.00 support for ChainLink as critical decision points. These levels could determine whether the current trends flip from bullish to bearish or continue their respective upward trajectories. Continued observation of these technical indicators is essential for predicting short-term price movements in this dynamic market environment.