XRP Ledger activity jumps nearly 140% while price hovers near $1. Analysis of on-chain metrics and market sentiment reveals conflicting signals for bulls and bears.

XRP is stabilizing near the critical $1 price mark as the XRP Ledger records a massive surge in network activity that defies the broader market's bearish momentum. Payment volume on the ledger recently reached approximately 1.1 billion XRP, marking a staggering year-over-year increase of 139.9%. This substantial uptick in on-chain metrics coincides with the asset holding its ground after briefly dipping below the dollar threshold on November 14, the first time this occurred since mid-August. The juxtaposition of rising network utility against a weakening price action creates a complex landscape for traders and long-term holders alike.

Technical indicators present a mixed signal for market participants navigating this volatile period. The Relative Strength Index has dropped into the 20 range, a zone widely classified by analysts as extremely oversold. This metric suggests that the recent sell-off may have been more aggressive than fundamental conditions warrant, potentially setting the stage for a corrective bounce. However, moving averages continue to diverge rapidly, a technical configuration that typically reinforces bearish momentum and indicates that the immediate trend remains downward.

Also read XRP Faces Critical $1 Support Test Amid Rising Selling Pressure and Speculative Short Positions

Market observers caution that even if bulls successfully defend the $1 round number, sustaining upward momentum will be difficult. Buyers might remain sidelined unless a more decisive shift in trading volume occurs to validate the price stability. If buying pressure does materialize, the primary target for recovery is the $1.20 level. This price point represents a major accumulation zone where many investors previously established their positions, creating a dense layer of resistance that could halt any short-term rally.

A break above the $1.20 resistance would be required to restore confidence and potentially allow the asset to reclaim levels unseen during the current bear market cycle. Until then, the primary focus remains on whether the asset can maintain its support at the dollar threshold. Traders are advised to monitor this level closely, as a breakdown below support or a rejection at resistance could dictate the next major trend direction in the short term.

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Data from the XRP Ledger reveals a substantial increase in network usage that contrasts sharply with the declining price action. Active accounts have grown by 154.5%, now totaling 42,300 unique addresses. Such growth in on-chain metrics is typically interpreted as a sign of healthy network adoption and utility, suggesting that the underlying technology is gaining traction among users and developers despite the macroeconomic headwinds affecting the cryptocurrency sector.

However, this correlation between high on-chain activity and low price stability warrants caution from investors. Not all ledger activity is driven by retail investors or long-term holders committing capital to the asset. A significant portion of this growth is likely automated, generated by sophisticated trading bots and large language models executing algorithmic strategies. These automated systems operate independently of human sentiment and can create volume that does not reflect genuine interest in holding the asset long-term.

Consequently, the surge in payments volume may not provide the price support that traditional analysts expect, as it lacks the backing of committed capital from human decision-makers. The disconnect between rising ledger activity and falling prices may be driven by investor behavior related to risk management. Growing payment volumes could reflect a wave of fear, with investors moving funds to exchanges in preparation to liquidate their holdings.

This capital flight from non-custodial wallets to centralized exchanges often precedes selling pressure, as traders convert assets to stablecoins or fiat currency. The simultaneous rise in transaction volume and bear market pressure suggests that the network is being used as a conduit for exit strategies rather than long-term storage. This dynamic adds to the broader market anxiety, where prolonged descent creates a feedback loop of negative sentiment.

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While XRP faces its technical challenges, other digital assets are showing varied performance in the same volatile environment. Hyperliquid, trading under the HYPE ticker, has managed to print growth despite the prevailing panic selling across the sector. Meanwhile, Stellar (XLM) has demonstrated resilience by avoiding significant sell-offs, maintaining its position relative to peers in the altcoin market.

Bitcoin (BTC), the market leader, has recorded losses that analysts describe as not critical, suggesting that the broader cryptocurrency market is absorbing the downturn without a complete structural collapse. Outside the direct crypto trading sphere, institutional players continue to expand their technological footprint in the fintech sector. Alfa-Bank recently took center stage at the FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39 conference, delivering an AI Leadership Keynote and receiving the AI Leadership Award. This development highlights the growing integration of artificial intelligence in traditional banking, a theme that resonates with the evolving landscape of digital assets and blockchain infrastructure.