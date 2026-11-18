XRP shows signs of stabilization as analysts identify an ascending triangle pattern. Martinez highlights key support levels and potential bull run targets for the cryptocurrency.

Market analyst Martinez recently shared a technical chart on the social media platform X, highlighting a potential ascending triangle pattern for the digital asset XRP. This technical formation suggests that the cryptocurrency may be positioning itself for a significant upward movement after a prolonged period of decline. The analysis focuses on specific price thresholds that could determine the next major trend for the asset.

XRP has experienced a substantial correction, falling 43 percent from its October high of $1.55. According to Martinez, this downward pressure might continue temporarily until the price reaches a critical bottom. The lowest point of the current triangle formation is identified at $0.78, which serves as a crucial support level for traders monitoring the asset.

Also read XRP Ledger Activity Surges as Price Volatility Persists

Martinez Predicts Bull Run To $18

Martinez outlined a specific scenario that could trigger a major bullish momentum for XRP. A weekly breakout above the $3.50 mark, followed by a successful retest of that level as support, could confirm the multi-year ascending triangle pattern. Such a confirmation would theoretically set the stage for a bull run targeting $18.

The analyst emphasized that this long-term projection relies on the asset holding its ground during the immediate correction phase. The ability of XRP to reclaim key psychological barriers is seen as a prerequisite for validating the more optimistic long-term price target.

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Key Support And Resistance Levels Defined

The $1 price point remains the first major psychological threshold that XRP needs to reclaim. This level acts as both a support floor and a resistance ceiling, making it a critical zone for market participants. Breaking above this mark is considered essential for shifting market sentiment from bearish to bullish.

Further up, the $1.30 level represents the specific price point where the recent breakdown initially began. Volatility spiked significantly at this level, and the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) currently sits near $1.33. These technical indicators create a dense cluster of activity that traders are closely watching for direction.

Recent Price Action And Market Cap Context

On the weekend, XRP demonstrated a modest recovery, rising 7 percent from its previous crash. However, the asset failed to reach the $1.00 mark, indicating that sellers are still active at that resistance level. This partial rebound suggests that while buying interest is emerging, it has not yet been strong enough to break through major obstacles.

Despite the recent pullback, the broader XRP market cap remains on the verge of returning above $61 billion. This metric indicates that the total value of the circulating supply is stabilizing, providing a foundation for potential future growth as other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Solana also see shifts in their valuations.