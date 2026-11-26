XRP trades near $0.95 as the XRP Ledger sees 15 million agentic payments. Analysis reveals key resistance at $1.13 while ETF inflows rise.

XRP is currently trading around $0.95 on Thursday as market participants assess the intersection of real-world utility and technical price action. The digital asset faces a critical juncture where increased buying pressure in the spot market is required to breach the $1.13 threshold for a sustainable upward trend. While the XRP Ledger is experiencing significant growth in autonomous agent transactions, the financial impact on the token price remains a subject of debate among analysts.

Agentic Payments Surge on XRP Ledger

A case study released by the XRP Ledger (XRPL) team on November 24 highlights a substantial rise in automated economic activity on the network. Over the past 12 months, more than 15 million agentic payments have successfully settled on the XRPL infrastructure. These transactions, executed by autonomous AI agents for goods and services such as data and compute, now average 134,618 per day based on a seven-day rolling average that continues to increase week-over-week.

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The ecosystem facilitating these interactions includes infrastructure provider t54 through its x402 protocol and AI services company Heurist, which is actively utilizing the XRPL for agentic payments. These transactions can be settled in either XRP or Ripple's USD-pegged stablecoin, known as RLUSD. The cost efficiency of this system is notable, with 1,000 agentic calls costing approximately $0.014, demonstrating the network's capability to handle high-frequency, low-value microtransactions efficiently.

Fee Burning and Market Impact Ambiguity

Despite the operational volume, the direct correlation between agentic payments and XRP price support is not entirely clear. XRPL charges a fee for these transactions, which is paid in XRP. According to the data, 99.37% of these fees are burned, reducing the total supply of the asset. However, because the transaction fees are relatively small, some analysts argue this mechanism may not provide sufficient foundational growth or buying support to drive significant price appreciation on its own.

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Furthermore, the option to settle these agentic payments using RLUSD means that not all transaction volume directly benefits the XRP token's demand. This duality creates a complex market dynamic where network usage is high, but the bullish pressure on the primary asset remains dependent on trader sentiment rather than just utility metrics. Investors are therefore watching to see if the burn rate from these millions of transactions can outpace selling pressure.

Technical Resistance at Key Moving Averages

On the daily chart, XRP is trading below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $1.13, its 100-day EMA at $1.21, and its 200-day EMA at $1.29. These levels represent significant resistance zones that the asset must overcome to signal a shift from bearish to bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index is currently working its way back into the mid-30s, indicating that the asset is not currently in overbought territory but lacks strong upward momentum.

Conversely, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is making a move into positive territory, suggesting a potential crossover or strengthening of buy signals. For XRP to show sustainable improvement, it must first secure a move higher through $1.13. Success at this level would shift the next resistance targets to $1.21 and $1.29. Without this break, the asset remains exposed to downside risks as there are no nearby moving averages providing structural support below the current price.

ETF Inflows and Derivatives Activity

In the broader market context, spot XRP exchange-traded funds recorded $4 million in inflows on Wednesday, signaling renewed institutional or accredited investor interest. Concurrently, open interest in perpetual futures has increased to 1.85 billion XRP from approximately 1.8 billion XRP the previous day. This rise in derivatives activity suggests that traders are positioning for potential volatility, although it remains unclear whether this marks the start of a more sustainable move higher or merely short-term speculation.

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The combination of fundamental network growth via agentic economy integration and traditional financial inflows creates a multifaceted outlook for the asset. While the technical indicators show mixed signals with price suppressed below key moving averages, the increasing volume of autonomous transactions on the XRP Ledger provides a long-term utility narrative. Market participants will likely focus on the $1.13 level as the immediate determinant of whether XRP can break out of its current consolidation phase.