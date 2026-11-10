XRP Payment Volume Spikes 207 Percent as Price Faces Critical $1 Support Test

XRP payment volume surged by 207.4 percent in 24 hours, yet the token struggles near $1.09 as bear market pressure mounts. Analysis of ledger data and investor behavior follows.

XRP payment activity experienced a significant surge in the last 24 hours, recording a 207.4 percent increase in transaction volume. Despite this notable uptick in on-chain activity, the current figures remain substantially lower than the asset's all-time high of 7 billion transactions. The 30-day average for XRP payment volume stands at 580.6 million, indicating that while the recent spike is substantial, it does not represent a record-breaking event for the ledger network.

Weekly Transaction Patterns and Historical Context

Market analysts emphasize that this recent growth is largely attributed to the standard transition from weekend trading sessions to Monday's business activities. Such volume spikes are a normal occurrence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem as liquidity resumes after lower-volume weekends. This is not an isolated incident for XRP; the ledger previously processed approximately 1.8 billion transactions on October 30. Even earlier, in late September, the network was considerably busier, with payments volume reaching around 1.9 billion XRP on September 25.

Also read Ripple Engineers Overhaul XRP Ledger Core for 2027 Institutional Smart Contract and Bank Payment Launch

Conversely, October presented a challenging environment for transaction throughput. Throughout that month, volume struggled to remain consistently above 800 million XRP. On October 24, the network nearly dropped to zero transactions, highlighting the volatility in user adoption and network usage patterns. The current rise brings activity back into a more typical range, though it does not match the peak efficiency seen in previous weeks.

Price Action Diverges From Network Activity

While on-chain metrics are improving, the price of XRP is moving in the opposite direction. The asset is currently embedded in a worsening bear market, losing a substantial part of its value over the past several weeks. XRP is trading at $1.09 and is teetering on the edge of the critical $1 threshold. Breaking this psychological and technical support level would essentially enable a significant downturn in price discovery. The asset has not traded below $1 since mid-August, when it dropped under that level for the first time since November 2024.

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If the $1 threshold breaks during this current market phase, analysts predict the drop will likely not be short-lived. The aggravating conditions of the broader bear market suggest that downward pressure could persist. This divergence between rising payment volume and falling price indicates that increased network usage is not currently translating into positive price action for investors.

Investor Behavior and Market Pressure

The primary driver behind the current market sentiment appears to be investor behavior rather than utility demand. Market participants are likely moving funds to exchanges in order to liquidate their coins amidst the declining price trend. This capital flight exacerbates the selling pressure on the asset. The combination of rising payment volume and intensifying bear market pressure creates a complex environment where network fundamentals do not align with price momentum.

The possibility of a further downturn remains a serious concern. If selling pressure continues, the situation could deteriorate beyond current levels. Investors watching the $1 support level are closely monitoring these dynamics to determine if the asset can stabilize or if a deeper correction is imminent. The lack of immediate recovery suggests that sentiment remains heavily skewed toward caution.

Volume Trends and Future Outlook

As of November 10, the payment volume has already begun to decline, trending back down towards 300 million XRP. Although the day is not over yet and the spike might be short-lived, the overall trajectory suggests a return to lower activity levels. The immediate spike is likely a temporary reaction to the start of the trading week rather than a sustained shift in user behavior.

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The market now faces a critical juncture. XRP must defend its position above $1 to maintain its long-term structural integrity. Failure to do so could lead to extended periods of consolidation at lower levels. Investors and traders are advised to monitor both on-chain volume metrics and price action closely, as the current disconnect between network activity and market price signals heightened risk and uncertainty in the near term.