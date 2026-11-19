Options markets suggest XRP traders expect a 1.94 times historical move, the highest among major cryptos, as price faces profit-taking pressure and historical November declines.

Options traders in cryptocurrency markets are currently positioning for an exceptionally large price swing for XRP, with implied volatility metrics significantly exceeding the asset's historical norms. Data released by Coinbase highlights that options-implied seven-day moves for XRP are priced at 1.94 times its own median historical seven-day move. This specific ratio places XRP at the top of the list among major digital assets, suggesting that derivatives markets anticipate a more pronounced volatility event for the token compared to its typical performance over comparable periods.

Comparing XRP Volatility Against Market Peers

The analysis provided by Coinbase breaks down the relative volatility expectations across four leading cryptocurrencies by comparing each asset's options-implied seven-day move against its own historical median. XRP stands out with a multiplier of 1.94 times, indicating the highest relative reading among the group. Bitcoin follows in second place with a ratio of 1.69 times, reflecting substantial but comparatively lower implied volatility relative to its own history. Ethereum records a ratio of 1.56 times, while Solana shows the lowest relative expansion at 1.46 times.

Also read Evernorth Reports $505M XRP Write-Down in Q3 2026 SEC Filing

It is important to note that these ratios measure how much movement options markets are pricing in relative to each specific asset's own historical behavior, rather than comparing expected dollar or percentage moves directly between different coins. Consequently, while XRP is priced furthest above its own history, this metric does not directly equate to it having the largest absolute price swing compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum. The data specifically answers which asset is asking for more relative to its own past delivery of price action, with XRP clearly demanding the highest premium for future volatility.

Recent Price Action and November Trading Context

At the time of this data reporting, XRP was trading at $0.98, reflecting a decline of 1.93% over the preceding 24 hours. This downward movement occurred amidst continued profit-taking in the broader market. The asset had briefly reached a peak of $1 on November 18, 2026, before selling off as traders secured gains. Year-to-date for the month, XRP is down 21.57%, a significant drop that has drawn attention from analysts looking at both current momentum and long-term historical cycles.

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While the current price action shows weakness, historical data suggests that November performance for XRP can be misleading due to extreme outliers in past years. The average November gain for XRP is heavily skewed upward by massive rallies, specifically the +550% surge recorded in 2013 and the +282% increase seen in 2024. When these outliers are removed, the statistical picture changes dramatically, revealing that the median November return for XRP is approximately -10%. This median figure indicates that XRP has closed lower in the majority of trading cycles throughout its history.

Historical Precedents and Future Market Outlook

Recent years have mirrored this historical pattern of November declines. XRP dropped roughly 23.42% in November 2019, demonstrating a precedent for sharp monthly losses. More recently, in November 2025, the asset lost 12.18%, opening at approximately $2.51 and closing around $2.20. These historical precedents are critical for contextualizing the current market environment, as they show that negative November performance is a common feature of XRP's trading calendar rather than an anomaly.

However, historical data also offers a counter-narrative regarding year-end performance. A weak November does not inevitably lead to a weak December for the asset. For instance, after falling 9.1% in November 2015, XRP experienced a substantial rebound, jumping 46.8% in December 2015. This historical juxtaposition provides traders with a complex picture: while the options market is pricing in high volatility based on current profit-taking and negative monthly trends, historical cycles suggest that sharp reversals can occur as the year transitions into the final month.