XRP faces its worst November on record with 24% losses in 2026. Historical data from past bear years reveals December trends and upcoming Ripple escrow unlocks.

XRP is currently tracking for its most significant monthly decline in its entire trading history, with the token down 24% in November 2026. This sharp depreciation follows a broader trend where XRP has lost 48.3% of its value throughout the year. The token is set to close the month on Monday, November 30, marking a pivotal moment for holders who have endured a challenging bear market cycle. Historical data indicates that December outcomes in previous bear years have varied, but the current momentum suggests continued pressure on the asset.

Historical Bear Year December Trends Analysis

Thirteen years of market data reveal that XRP has ended the years 2014, 2018, and 2022 with annual losses, a pattern that raises concerns for current holders. In 2014, despite an annual loss of 10.7%, the token experienced a massive rebound, gaining 130.4% in November and 118.1% in December. Conversely, 2018 saw an annual loss of 84.5%, with the token losing 19.3% in November and 2.25% in December. The year 2022 resulted in a 59.2% annual loss, alongside monthly declines of 11.8% in November and 16.9% in December.

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Statistics from CryptoRank show that XRP's median December return is -4.07%, while the average December return sits at 63.1%. This disparity is heavily influenced by the extraordinary 818.9% gain recorded in December 2017. In eight of the past thirteen years, XRP has closed December in the red, including a 14.8% loss in December 2025. The token also ended 2015 with a 75.3% loss and 2019 with a 47.1% loss, though it gained 82.5% in 2023.

Current Market Performance and Price Action

During the fourth quarter, XRP has lost 36.1% of its value so far, contributing to a year where the token has declined in value in seven of the eleven months. According to CryptoRank, XRP reached a high of $2.40 in 2026, but its low in November dropped to $0.87. Before this current downturn, the worst November for the token was in 2019, when it lost 23.3%. On Friday, XRP traded around $0.95 on Binance after briefly rising to $0.987, reflecting a 0.5% increase during the day.

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Veteran trader Peter Brandt has utilized the four-year cycle to forecast broader market movements, particularly regarding Bitcoin. Brandt predicted in April 2026 that if the cycle holds, Bitcoin could peak in September or October 2029 between $300,000 and $500,000. This macroeconomic outlook adds context to the altcoin sector, as XRP's performance often correlates with major market cycles and investor sentiment toward alternative cryptocurrencies.

Ripple Network Upgrades and Escrow Unlocks

On December 1, Ripple's escrow will unlock another 1 billion XRP, a significant event that could impact liquidity and market dynamics. Ripple has stated that lenders will deposit funds into a Single Asset Vault, allowing loan brokers to use that capital to issue loans and track repayments directly on the ledger. This structural change aims to enhance utility within the XRP ecosystem by facilitating more efficient lending practices.

Technical developments are also advancing alongside financial updates. On Friday, the LendingProtocolV1_1 amendment reached 29 of 35 validator votes. Its earliest activation date is set for December 11 at 2:22 p.m. UTC, provided support remains above 80% until that time. These network improvements coincide with the launch of ALPHEA Connect, which has surpassed 1.6 million registered users approximately three months after its debut, signaling growing adoption in related fintech sectors.