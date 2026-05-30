XRP news: Ripple-linked ETFs drew inflows last week as bitcoin, ether funds lost $2 billion

From May 20 to May 29, XRP funds took in $35 million while bitcoin and ether ETFs lost roughly $2 billion combined, with Ripple’s earlier reported XRP treasury plan still awaiting confirmation.

From May 20 to May 29, XRP funds took in $35 million while bitcoin and ether ETFs lost roughly $2 billion combined, with Ripple’s earlier reported XRP treasury plan still awaiting confirmation.

U.S.-listed spot XRP ETFs drew $11.88 million in net inflows on May 29, extending a week of gains even as bitcoin and ether funds saw continued redemptions. Total net assets in U.S. XRP ETFs now stand near $1.12 billion, with about $35 million added since May 20 while bitcoin and ether ETFs lost roughly $2 billion combined over the same period.

The divergence in flows comes as XRP benefits from a distinct policy and product narrative, including potential treasury-vehicle demand, though its price remains stuck in the low-$1.30s despite the ETF inflows.in net inflows on May 29, extending a week of positive flows even as the larger bitcoin and ether ETF markets continued to lose capital, SoSoValue data show. Spot bitcoin ETFs recorded $125.31 million in net outflows on May 29, marking a 10th straight day of redemptions.

Ether funds lost another $17.91 million, following $121.35 million of outflows the day before. Bitwise’s XRP ETF led the group with $7.36 million of inflows on May 29, followed by Canary’s XRPC at $2.38 million and Franklin’s XRPZ at $2.14 million. Total net assets across the U.S. XRP ETF category stood near $1.12 billion, equal to about 1.37% of XRP’s market value, while cumulative net inflows reached $1.42 billion.

The size is still small next to bitcoin ETFs, which hold more than $94 billion in net assets. Bitcoin and ether products are showing cooling institutional appetite after months of volatile price action, but XRP products are still adding money. From May 20 to May 29, U.S. spot XRP ETFs took in about $35 million, while bitcoin ETFs lost roughly $1.70 billion and ether ETFs shed $309 million, according to SoSoValue data.

That divergence comes as XRP remains one of the few large tokens with a specific policy and product narrative. Traders are watching U.S. market-structure legislation, XRP ETF adoption and whether institutional demand for the token can keep growing even as bitcoin and ether funds see redemptions.that Ripple Labs was leading an effort to raise at least $1 billion through a SPAC to accumulate XRP inside a new digital asset treasury vehicle.

Ripple was also expected to contribute some of its own XRP, the report said at the time. CoinDesk has reached out to Ripple for confirmation and an update on whether the plan advanced, changed or was shelved. If completed, the deal would be among the largest known XRP treasury vehicle to date. Digital asset treasury companies became one of crypto’s biggest stock-market trades in 2025, as listed firms used SPACs, reverse mergers and equity issuance to buy tokens.

The model worked while crypto prices rose and investors paid premiums for balance-sheet exposure. Still, the context matters because XRP is now showing two possible demand channels. ETF buyers adding exposure in public markets and, if still active, a potential treasury-company structure built around accumulating the token. The S&P 500 posted its longest weekly winning streak since 2023 and Brent oil stabilized near $92 on US-Iran ceasefire hopes. The biggest cryptocurrencies still drifted lower, with Hyperliquid's HYPE the only major name to rally.

U.S. stocks and oil rallied, with the S&P 500 logging a ninth straight weekly gain and Brent crude hovering near $92 a barrel on hopes for a U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension. Major cryptocurrencies lagged the macro rally, with bitcoin, ether and other large-cap tokens falling around 2% to 6% amid cooling...





CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ripple's Pre-IPO Valuation Growth Finally Drives XRP Price ActionXRP snapped a months-long flat tape to track market mood as a new Santiment report links the token's turnaround to Ripple private shares hitting $136.90.

Read more »

The week in 37 photosTake a look at 37 photos of the week from May 21 to May 28.

Read more »

XRP Loses May Gains as Returns Flip Negative AgainXRP has officially turned red in its monthly return for May as market sentiment increasingly become bearish while its price continues to decline.

Read more »

Can XRP Repeat Stellar (XLM) Price Success After DTCC Integration?A fresh DTCC RWA bridge sparked a 50% XLM decoupling, proving why priced-in March news and spot ETFs aren't enough to lift the heavyweight XRP.

Read more »