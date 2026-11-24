XRP network usage jumps 107 percent as Monero defends privacy demand and Dogecoin attempts a technical rebound following broader crypto market corrections.

Cryptocurrency markets are navigating a tentative recovery phase as major digital assets attempt to stabilize following a sharp correction. XRP, Monero, and Dogecoin are showing divergent signals, with network activity rising for some while trading momentum remains weak for others. Persistent bearish indicators and thin trading volume raise significant doubts about the long-term sustainability of this price action. Investors are closely watching technical resistance levels as assets struggle to maintain upward gains amidst broader market volatility.

XRP has demonstrated notable resilience by printing higher network usage than observed in previous months. The average daily payments for the asset crossed the 1.1 million threshold, representing a substantial 107 percent growth compared to the October baseline. This surge in activity indicates strong underlying network engagement despite the prevailing bearish narrative. The increase appears driven by market volatility, which naturally triggered increased transaction volumes as users reacted to rapid price swings.

Also read XRP, Hyperliquid and Dogecoin Face Critical Support Levels Amid Rising Selling Pressure

During the first seven days of the month, XRP recorded more than 1.33 million transactions in response to these rapid market swings. However, the technical picture remains challenging as the asset trades near the 0.99 dollar price level. This position sits approximately 23 percent lower than the 30-day average, highlighting the disconnect between on-chain activity and current price valuation. The decline in spot trading volume adds another layer of complexity, with spot investors reducing their trading activities by around 22.5 percent throughout the month.

The drop in futures volume following the recent price breakdown suggests a return to baseline rather than a fundamental shift in market sentiment. Following the volatility spike, an increase in open interest was observed, indicating that leveraged positions are adjusting to the new market conditions. Current price resistance and support points remain diverse, with a local support level identified at 0.9 dollars. The immediate technical target is situated at approximately 0.99 dollars, with the possibility of a further recovery if buying pressure increases.

The 1.00 dollar level serves as a critical psychological barrier for traders, while 1.04 dollars marks the threshold that should effectively end the current downtrend. Analysts note that until the asset can decisively break above these resistance points, the bearish pressure is likely to persist. The combination of high network usage and weak spot volume creates a complex environment where technical breakouts may be met with selling pressure from investors looking to exit positions.

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In the broader market context, a critical catalyst for the recent retrace was the unexpected announcement regarding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. He returned to his role on November 23, just eleven days after his initial resignation, triggering a substantial rally in tech stocks. Nvidia stock gained over thirty percent during this period, and the Nasdaq added approximately 6.8 percent. This recovery allowed the market to reclaim a large share of the losses incurred during the previous week, providing some temporary relief to risk assets including cryptocurrencies.

Monero has been the only asset among the three to show positivity over the last seven days, gaining over 4.7 percent in price during the last twenty-four hours. However, analysts caution that this rising demand should not be confused with active speculative buying. Futures open interest has crossed the 230 million dollar mark, but deeper analysis reveals issues in spot and futures volume. These metrics suggest a rather stale market with no immediate momentum, pointing away from an explosive recovery that might turn into a proper uptrend.

The most significant recent development for Monero was the Wrapped Monero incident, which tested the asset's resilience. Despite the wrapped token having little to do with the main network, the coin had to withstand rippling selling pressure. The token lost more than 99 percent of its value, causing 13 million dollars in losses for investors. To ensure the integrity of the main network, a security audit was conducted on November 18, which found no high- or medium-severity vulnerabilities.

Developers have been notified about the minor security issues identified in the audit, highlighting the commitment to maintaining the asset's security infrastructure. Privacy assets like Monero or Zcash often provide more utility during times of market uncertainty, which may explain the sustained interest despite the technical stagnation. The immediate price levels to watch are the 508 to 510 dollar range, which corresponds to the current breakout area, and the immediate support at 500 dollars.

Dogecoin is currently hitting a wall, with daily, weekly, and four-hour trends showing a clear bearish dynamic. The price is moving below all eight tracked moving averages on the chart, signaling weak technical health and a lack of buyer conviction. Market conditions are mixed, with spot and futures volumes descending despite a slight increase in open interest. This combination suggests that while there is some interest in the asset, the lack of volume support prevents a significant upward move.

Traders are watching for a potential reversal, but the current momentum favors the bears. The lack of network activity suggests a baseless price recovery on the market right now. Only 37 thousand addresses were active in the last 24 hours, representing a 24 percent decrease year-to-date. This low level of activity indicates that user engagement is waning, which is a concerning sign for long-term price stability.

Explorer data suggests that the ten largest Dogecoin addresses hold more than 44 percent of the token's available supply. This high concentration on exchanges often prompts additional selling pressure, as large holders can quickly impact the market with their trades. With the low volume and open interest, any technical price level, both resistance and support, can get invalidated swiftly. The first resistance rests at 0.0599 dollars, with a trend recovery threshold located around 0.06 dollars.

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Support levels lie all the way down to the important psychological level of 0.05 dollars, with the nearest support at 0.054 dollars. The obvious trend reversal threshold is clearly 0.06 dollars. Until the price establishes a foothold above this level, discussing a sustained recovery is not the best option for investors. The lack of volume support means that any upward moves are likely to be temporary and easily reversed.

Long and short liquidations are currently balanced, indicating that neither buyers nor sellers have a decisive advantage. However, the overall trend remains negative, with the price moving below key technical indicators. Traders must remain cautious as the market struggles to find direction. The coming weeks will determine whether these bounce attempts can solidify into sustained trends or if the bearish pressure will regain control.

While XRP, Monero, and Dogecoin attempt a recovery, the broader market context remains volatile. The influence of high-profile tech announcements, such as the Nvidia CEO situation, continues to impact sentiment. Investors must carefully weigh the network fundamentals, such as XRP's transaction growth, against the technical resistance levels facing all three assets. The disparity between on-chain activity and price action is a key theme to watch.

XRP's high transaction volume contrasts sharply with its stagnant price, creating a unique opportunity for observers to gauge network health versus market sentiment. Monero's resilience in the face of the Wrapped incident highlights the importance of security audits in maintaining trust. Meanwhile, Dogecoin's struggle below moving averages underscores the need for consistent network activity to support price growth.

As the market navigates this corrective phase, participants are looking for clear signals of a reversal. The ability of these assets to hold key support levels will be crucial in determining the next move. Any break below current support levels could trigger further selling pressure, while a break above resistance could attract new buyers. The interplay between technical analysis and on-chain metrics will continue to drive price action in the near term.

The recovery attempts by these major cryptocurrencies are being closely monitored by traders and investors alike. The mixed signals from XRP, Monero, and Dogecoin reflect the broader uncertainty in the digital asset space. While network fundamentals remain strong for some assets, price action tells a different story. This divergence is a common occurrence during correction phases, as markets digest previous gains and adjust to new realities.

Ultimately, the sustainability of this recovery will depend on the ability of these assets to maintain momentum. Without significant volume support, any upward movement is likely to be short-lived. Investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before making any investment decisions. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the direction of the market and the future trajectory of these leading cryptocurrencies.