XRP, NEAR, Zcash, Shiba Inu Test Key Support Levels as Bearish Pressure Mounts

Major altcoins including XRP, NEAR Protocol, Zcash, and Shiba Inu face critical support tests. Market analysis reveals bearish trends and key price levels for recovery.

Four prominent digital assets are currently navigating a precarious phase in the cryptocurrency market as they test vital support levels that could define their near-term trajectories. XRP, NEAR Protocol, Zcash, and Shiba Inu are all displaying signs of bearish pressure, with traders and investors closely monitoring the next daily market closes to determine whether a meaningful recovery is possible or if further downward corrections are inevitable.

XRP Technical Structure Shows Weakness

XRP maintains a bearish stance as it trades near $1.25, remaining firmly below the $1.35 threshold that has become a significant point of resistance. The token's technical structure has continued to weaken following its recovery attempt in October, which briefly pushed prices toward $1.60 before being rejected by sellers. This rejection triggered a sustained downtrend that has left XRP trading below every major moving average on the daily chart.

Also read 1.8 Billion XRP Moved on XRP Ledger in 24 Hours: Unverified Claim

The region between $1.30 and $1.35 previously served as a consolidation area, but XRP failed to hold this ground, indicating that buyers currently lack the momentum required to reverse the prevailing downtrend. While the price has stabilized near $1.24 to $1.25 following a sharp decline, trading volume on the latest candles remains modest, suggesting a lack of strong buying interest. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in the lower part of its neutral range, approximately between 35 and 40, pointing to sustained selling pressure as it approaches oversold territory without producing a convincing bullish reversal signal.

NEAR Protocol Consolidation After Rally

NEAR Protocol is undergoing a short-term bearish correction after its September rally, which drove the price from approximately $1.80 to nearly $5.90 in October. Since reaching that local peak, NEAR has been consolidating with lower highs and growing resistance, and the latest daily candles indicate that bullish momentum is fading. The asset trades around $4.10, placing it below its short-term moving averages and signaling that sellers are gaining control of the immediate trend.

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Losing the $4.40 to $4.50 region is critical for NEAR, as this area had been acting as dynamic support, and its breakdown suggests a shift in market sentiment. However, the wider structural outlook remains constructive because NEAR holds above its longer-term moving averages, including the 100-day and 200-day lines, meaning the larger bullish trend has not been invalidated. Key support levels are positioned at $4.00, followed by $3.80 and $3.60.

A decisive daily close below $4.00 could accelerate selling pressure toward the rising 100-day moving average. On the upside, NEAR needs to reclaim the $4.40 to $4.50 region to stabilize its near-term structure, while a sustained breakout above $4.70 would strengthen the recovery case and potentially open the path to the $5.00 to $5.30 range. The outlook for NEAR remains vulnerable to further downside while it trades below $4.50, though holding the $3.80 to $4.00 support zone could lay the groundwork for renewed accumulation.

Zcash Maintains Cautious Uptrend

Zcash is consolidating after a significant rally that took its price from about $500 to nearly $1,700 in early October. Buyers are currently attempting to hold the price around $1,250, having repeatedly failed to sustain momentum above $1,300, which limits short-term bullish conviction. Despite the correction, Zcash remains technically above its longer-term moving averages, with the rising 100-day and 200-day averages supporting the underlying uptrend and keeping the broader bullish structure in place.

The Relative Strength Index for Zcash hovers near the neutral 50 level, indicating balanced momentum, while volume has decreased from September's breakout, reflecting less speculative participation during the consolidation phase. Key support sits at $1,200, with further levels at $1,150 and $1,050. A break below $1,150 would weaken the bullish structure and could accelerate losses toward the 100-day moving average.

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Outlook for Zcash remains cautiously constructive as long as it holds above the $1,150 to $1,200 zone. While near-term momentum is subdued, the consolidation above major moving averages suggests the broader uptrend is technically intact. A sustained recovery above $1,350 would provide stronger confirmation of bullish continuation for the asset.

Shiba Inu Faces Heavy Overhead Resistance

Shiba Inu is dealing with a prolonged correction after failing to hold its September recovery, with a rally toward $0.00000620 giving way to progressively lower highs and weakening buying momentum. At approximately $0.00000464, SHIB trades below all major moving averages, including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day lines, which are stacking up layers of overhead resistance against any potential upward movement. The recent decline toward $0.00000464 highlights the intensity of the current bearish pressure.

Traders are watching these technical indicators closely as they assess whether Shiba Inu can find a bottom or if the correction will extend further. The convergence of multiple moving averages above the current price acts as a significant barrier to recovery, requiring substantial volume and buying pressure to overcome. Until the asset can reclaim these key moving averages, the path remains challenging for bulls seeking to reverse the downtrend.