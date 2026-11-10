XRP, NEAR, HYPE, and Stellar Prices Face Major Support Tests

Crypto market analysis shows XRP, NEAR, HYPE, and Stellar facing significant bearish pressure. Key support levels are tested as assets struggle to maintain momentum amid weak volume and technical breakdowns.

Digital asset markets are currently navigating a period of intense bearish pressure, with major tokens including XRP, NEAR Protocol, Hyperliquid, and Stellar facing critical technical challenges. Investors are closely watching key support levels as these assets struggle to hold their ground against selling momentum and weak trading volumes. The broader market sentiment remains cautious, with traders evaluating whether current lows represent temporary dips or the start of deeper corrections across the cryptocurrency sector.

XRP Price Analysis and Support Levels

XRP is currently trading at $1.096, a position that places the asset firmly below its major moving averages and indicates immediate weakness in buyer conviction. The $1 level has emerged as the definitive psychological and technical test for buyers, with the closest structural support located at $1.075, matching the lowest point of the recent trading session. Should the price break below this threshold, the $1.03 to $1.05 range and the $0.99 to $1.00 area represent the next lines of defense, both serving as critical barriers that, if breached, would place the summer bottom under severe pressure.

Also read XRP Ledger Community Debates 1500 TPS Limits as AI Scaling Promises Sharper Gains

The recent market trajectory for XRP has been particularly discouraging for bulls who had hoped for a sustained recovery. A short-lived rally towards the $1.34 price threshold failed to maintain momentum, resulting in a sharp decline that erased approximately 18% of the asset's value accumulated during the recovery phase. This tumble back towards the area where buyers previously halted the summer decline highlights the fragility of the current market structure and the lack of substantial volume needed to drive a genuine trend reversal.

Even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for XRP is currently below 30, signaling that the asset is oversold, this metric alone is not triggering a buying response from institutional or retail participants. The XRP Ledger did activate an amendment on November 4 that removed a specific exploit allowing authorized accounts to mint tokens under certain conditions, but this technical update has not affected the native supply nor provided any significant fundamental catalyst to push the price toward key market levels.

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For a meaningful recovery to occur, bulls would need to defend the $1 support level and drive the price toward $1.15 and $1.20 as immediate priorities. However, achieving a proper trend reversal would require a decisive move toward the moving averages situated around $1.30 to $1.35. Without a substantial increase in trading volume, the asset is likely to remain constrained within its current downtrend, leaving the $1 level as the primary battleground for market direction.

NEAR Protocol Market Performance

NEAR Protocol entered November under significant pressure, having shed much of its gains from the September breakout after briefly reaching approximately $6 in October. According to daily NEAR/USDT chart data, the token fell toward $3.66 on November 9, representing a sharp decline of roughly 39% from its local peak and positioning the asset back at an important moving-average support zone. This downward movement has been accompanied by a notable weakening in trading activity, with volume remaining substantially below the levels observed during the height of its September surge.

The lack of comparable buying strength suggests that investors have not yet returned to the market with the conviction needed to sustain a recovery. While lower volume does not necessarily confirm that selling pressure has completely disappeared, the formation of lower highs and the failure of recovery attempts to break above shorter-term moving averages indicate that bears remain in control. Institutional exposure remains a core part of the investment thesis for NEAR, with Bitwise's spot NEAR ETF, launched on September 29, holding approximately 15.69 million NEAR worth $58.21 million as of November 5.

Notably, the fund reported that 99% of its holdings are staked, highlighting the long-term holding strategy of institutional players. However, this structural commitment has not prevented the price from succumbing to broader market trends. The asset continues to move in a downtrend, with technical indicators suggesting that further testing of levels lower than previous lows is possible unless a sudden influx of volume reverses the current momentum.

Hyperliquid Technical Downtrend

Hyperliquid is continuing its descent, having recently violated a critical moving average and settling at a price of $75. Despite a strong fundamental background and broader market access initiatives, the asset has not yet found a compelling bullish case to attract significant institutional or retail investment. The majority of retail investors do not view the current structural developments as sufficient bullish catalysts, leading to a situation where selling pressure consistently outweighs buying support.

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Technical analysis suggests that a potential bounce for HYPE/USDT could occur at the 200 EMA, particularly if accompanied by a substantial volume uptick and a general recovery in the broader market. However, the RSI is currently hovering around 40, confirming bearish momentum or at best, sideways movement rather than a robust upward trend. The asset's trajectory remains heavily influenced by market-wide sentiment rather than project-specific fundamentals.

Key price levels for Hyperliquid include $72 to $73 as the closest support zone, with $68 serving as a longer-term moving average target. The first resistance levels are located in the $78 to $80 range, while several moving averages sit between $81 and $85. A breakthrough above this $81 to $85 cluster would be necessary to establish a foundation for any sustained price recovery, a scenario that currently appears unlikely given the prevailing market conditions.

Stellar Price Decline and Future Outlook

Stellar has suffered a significant decline, losing the important psychological level of $0.15 and dropping 37% from its peak in September. This erosion has rapidly wiped out the recovery momentum the asset had been building, effectively invalidating the gains made in October. The price has now returned to the accumulation range that was present in May, signaling a complete retracement of recent bullish developments and leaving the asset vulnerable to further downside.

The primary fundamental factor influencing Stellar's current position is the upcoming upgrade vote scheduled for November 23. However, the market positioning of the asset remains weak, with traders awaiting the outcome of this vote to determine future direction. The rapid loss of value suggests that investor confidence has waned, and the asset is now in a delicate position where it could break down even further if support levels fail to hold.

As the November 23 upgrade vote approaches, the market is closely monitoring whether the event will provide the necessary fundamental boost to reverse the downtrend. Until then, Stellar remains in a precarious state, with the loss of $0.15 marking a significant technical breakdown that could lead to extended consolidation or further declines if buying interest does not emerge in the coming days.