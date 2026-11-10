XRP Plunges 8% Against Bitcoin as Nvidia CEO Scandal Drives Crypto Sell-Off

XRP drops 8% against Bitcoin following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's personal scandal. SHIB, TRX, ZEC, and NEAR prices also shift as market fear gives way to neutrality in November.

XRP has suffered a severe decline against Bitcoin, losing nearly 8% of its value over the past seven days amid a broader cryptocurrency market crash. The digital asset is currently priced at approximately $1.10, reflecting a sharp 4.9% drop in the last 24 hours alone. This significant depreciation highlights the intense pressure facing major altcoins as economic anxieties reshape investor sentiment across the sector. The rapid erosion of XRP's value underscores the fragility of altcoin positions during periods of heightened market uncertainty.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, decreased by just 1.4% over the same 24-hour period and fell 4.9% over the past week. This divergence in performance indicates that while the general market is cooling, XRP is facing disproportionate selling pressure compared to the market leader. XRP is also performing worse than Ethereum, which dropped by 7.4% over the past week. The trend suggests a flight to safety among crypto investors who are prioritizing liquidity and stability over higher-risk alternative assets.

Also read Bitcoin Drops Under $74K Ahead of CPI as Nvidia Sparks Stocks Volatility

A major catalyst for the recent market sell-off is the personal controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang has confessed to cheating on his wife, amidst reports that he was involved in an affair with a businesswoman accused by U.S. intelligence of having connections to Chinese espionage. This revelation has sent ripples through the technology and financial sectors, disrupting the previous narrative of uninterrupted growth in the AI industry. The scandal has introduced new layers of complexity to the story, moving beyond personal misconduct to potential national security implications.

Nvidia's board of directors has initiated an independent investigation to determine whether Huang was the victim of a foreign intelligence operation. Investors are now reassessing the stability of key technology figures who have been central to the recent artificial intelligence boom. The controversy surrounding Huang has exacerbated existing concerns about the longevity of the artificial intelligence boom. Market participants are questioning whether the rapid expansion of AI-related stocks and assets was built on sustainable foundations or if it is vulnerable to sudden shocks involving key industry leaders.

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Other major cryptocurrencies are also experiencing shifts as market fear transitions toward neutrality. Shiba Inu (SHIB), Tron (TRX), Zcash (ZEC), and Near Protocol (NEAR) are all undergoing price analysis as investors adjust their portfolios. These assets, while less directly tied to the Nvidia scandal, are feeling the ripple effects of reduced liquidity and increased caution across the entire digital asset space. The transition from market fear to neutrality suggests that while panic selling may be subsiding, a strong recovery is not imminent.

Traders are closely monitoring these major tokens to see which ones can hold their ground as the broader market digests the latest news. The performance of SHIB, TRX, ZEC, and NEAR will likely remain correlated with the overall health of the crypto market rather than specific project news. Despite the dreadful performance of XRP, some notable figures within the XRP community have criticized those who claim the crash is symptomatic of fundamental issues with the cryptocurrency.

One community member remarked on X that traditional investment theses do not protect against unexpected scandals involving unrelated tech executives. The individual noted that holding XRP does not safeguard against issues arising from NVIDIA leadership behavior. This sentiment reflects a sense of frustration among holders who feel their assets are being punished for events outside their control. The community response highlights the disconnect between fundamental project utility and broader macroeconomic or celebrity-driven market forces.

Looking ahead, the cryptocurrency market will likely remain volatile as investigations into Nvidia's leadership continue. The outcome of the board's inquiry could have significant implications for both Nvidia's stock and the broader technology sector. These developments in turn influence crypto sentiment and market stability. Investors are advised to stay informed about these developments as they navigate the current market conditions.

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Additional ecosystem developments offer some positive news for specific projects within the broader altcoin landscape. NEAR Mobile has hit number one in finance app rankings across 38 countries, indicating growing momentum for the NEAR ecosystem. Similarly, IPX is planning to bring minicoin payments to LINE FRIENDS online and offline stores, expanding its experience beyond content and merchandise. These developments suggest that while market prices are under pressure, underlying project utility and adoption continue to evolve despite the current downturn.