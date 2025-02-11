XRP, Litecoin, Solana, and Dogecoin ETFs: A Glimpse into Potential Approvals

A closer look at the likelihood of crypto ETF approvals for XRP, Litecoin, Solana, and Dogecoin, highlighting the SEC's stance, market sentiment, and technical analysis.

XRP , Litecoin , Solana , and Dogecoin are listed among the most likely cryptocurrencies to see their ETF applications approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Litecoin and Solana are the only two ETF filings acknowledged by the SEC so far. XRP needs to hold support levels at $2.33 and $1.96 to prevent a significant decline.

According to Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, these four cryptocurrencies have a high chance of securing regulatory approval for their spot crypto ETFs.\The analysts believe that XRP ETFs have a 65% chance of approval, while Litecoin and Dogecoin ETFs are more likely to be approved with 90% and 75% chances, respectively. Solana follows closely behind with a 70% chance of approval. This positive outlook stems from several factors, including the recent ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple case, which declared that XRP sales to retail investors are not securities. Additionally, a favorable regulatory environment under President Donald Trump's administration, which has shown strong support for the crypto industry, is also contributing to the bullish sentiment. Notably, the SEC has only acknowledged Litecoin and Solana ETF filings so far, leaving the fate of XRP and Dogecoin ETFs pending. \The XRP market is currently showing signs of positive momentum. However, the token needs to hold key support levels to avoid a major decline. XRP faces resistance near the upper boundary of a rectangular channel at $2.72, reinforced by both the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If XRP breaks below the $2.33 support level outside the falling wedge pattern, it could drop to the rectangular channel's lower boundary at $1.96. A further decline below this level would likely trigger heavy bearish pressure. On the other hand, technical indicators such as the RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, and MACD are trending upward, suggesting a potential shift from a bearish to a bullish trend.





FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

XRP Litecoin Solana Dogecoin Crypto Etfs SEC Approval Market Outlook Technical Analysis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

XRP ETF gains traction as SEC acknowledges Grayscale filing for Solana and Litecoin fundsRipple's XRP was in the limelight on Thursday following the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) 19b-4 filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list and begin trading XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for asset managers Canary Capital, WisdomTree, 21Shares and Bitwise.

Read more »

Crypto Volatility: XRP Struggles, Solana at a Crossroads, Dogecoin Tests Key SupportXRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) face challenges as cryptocurrency markets experience volatility. XRP attempts to recover, SOL awaits a crucial decision point, and DOGE tests major support levels.

Read more »

Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Rally, Outperforming XRP, Solana, and CardanoDogecoin (DOGE) has surged ahead of other prominent cryptocurrencies, including XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA), during an altcoin rally. DOGE's price has climbed by over 10%, while XRP, SOL, and ADA have also seen significant gains.

Read more »

Could XRP ETFs receive SEC approval after rumored upcoming CME launch of XRP and Solana futures?The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) allegedly plans to launch Ripple's XRP and Solana (SOL) futures contracts following a now-deleted post on a staging website detailing how trading for both assets will function.

Read more »

XRP, DOGE News: XRP, Dogecoin Plunge 25% as Crypto Liquidations Cross $2.2BMost major altcoins are down 40-50% in the past month, data shows, making it one of the steepest dives in recent years.

Read more »

Crypto Market Volatility: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Dogecoin Prices in FocusA roundup of the latest price movements and market analysis for key cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Read more »