XRP Liquidations Spike to $9.57 Million as Long Positions Suffer Heavy Losses

XRP faces significant volatility with $9.57 million in liquidations over 24 hours. Long positions account for the vast majority of losses as the asset trades near critical support levels amid declining volume.

The cryptocurrency asset XRP experienced a sharp downturn resulting in $9.57 million in liquidations over a 24-hour period. Data from the analytical platform Coinglass indicates that long positions bore the brunt of this volatility, accounting for $9.27 million of the total losses compared to only $299,997 in short liquidations. This recent event marks a continuation of a difficult trading week for the digital asset, which saw even more substantial losses of $16.7 million on Friday.

XRP Trading Performance and Market Data

XRP is currently trading at a price of $1.16, reflecting a decline of 1.81% over the past day. The market capitalization for the asset has concurrently dropped by 1.75% to $72.7 billion. While the open interest has increased by 1.4% over the same period to reach $1.37 billion, this metric does not necessarily signal new bullish sentiment entering the market. Instead, the accompanying drop in trading volume by 44.7% suggests limited recovery potential for traders in the immediate future. Furthermore, XRP ETFs recorded zero net flows on Friday, indicating a lack of institutional inflow to stabilize the price action.

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Historical Context of Recent Volatility

The current market movement follows a significant broader market collapse on November 5. This earlier event was triggered when the price of Bitcoin suddenly reversed its upward trend, causing widespread ripples across the crypto sector. On that day, XRP alone recorded $16.7 million in total liquidations, with $16 million attributed specifically to long positions being forcibly closed. The recurrence of high liquidation volumes indicates that the market has not fully stabilized since that major reversal, leaving traders vulnerable to further sharp corrections.

Support Levels and Potential Downtrend

Technical analysis suggests that the current price level is positioned close to a local bottom, though risks remain elevated. The weekly chart hints at a potential further downtrend, with $1.15 identified as the critical last support level before a direct path to $1.00 is opened. Analysts warn that breaking this final support could trigger a liquidation cascade, potentially resulting in the closure of nearly a million dollars in additional positions. This scenario would likely exacerbate the downward pressure on the asset, creating a feedback loop of selling.

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Broader Crypto Market Sentiment

The volatility affecting XRP is part of a wider trend seen across other major cryptocurrencies in the sector. Reports highlight that Hyperliquid and its native token HYPE are also awaiting further volatility after recent market movements. Additionally, Stellar is experiencing downward pressure, raising questions about the factors pushing its price lower. This collective instability underscores the interconnected nature of the crypto market, where shocks to one major asset often spill over into others.

Industry Updates and Ecosystem Developments

Amidst the market turbulence, other developments within the blockchain space continue to progress. IPX has announced plans to integrate minicoin payments into LINE FRIENDS online and offline stores, aiming to expand intellectual property experiences beyond traditional merchandise. In a different sector, the NEAR Mobile application has achieved the number one ranking in finance app charts across 38 countries, signaling growing momentum for the NEAR ecosystem. These developments contrast with the immediate price struggles of XRP, highlighting the diverse activities occurring within the broader digital asset industry.