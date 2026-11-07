XRP Long Squeeze Wipes Out $30 Million As Price Slides Below $1.18

XRP traders lose over $30 million in a leveraged market flush. Prices drop to $1.1799 as long positions face massive liquidations and bearish signals intensify across crypto exchanges.

Leveraged traders betting on XRP experienced a catastrophic financial event this week, losing over $30 million in a matter of days due to a sudden and brutal market reversal. The token underwent a severe flush in its derivative market, predominantly impacting long positions that were caught completely off guard by the sharp downward momentum. This volatility has left the asset trading at significantly reduced levels, with the price pinned at $1.1799 by the weekend close.

Data from CoinGlass reveals that liquidations reached extreme volumes by Friday, running 2.74 times higher than the typical weekly average. The market picture was heavily lopsided, with long positions accounting for 95.54 percent of all daily losses. These forced closures amounted to $16.01 million out of a total daily loss figure of $16.75 million. Short sellers faced minimal impact, recording losses of only $746,000 during the same volatile trading session.

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Binance, recognized as the platform with the highest liquidity in the cryptocurrency sector, witnessed the most significant pain points for market participants. The exchange alone recorded $8.06 million in liquidations, reflecting the intensity of the forced closures across its user base. More than 3,600 traders worldwide lost their deposits completely during this event, marking a historic level of distress for leveraged participants.

This event represents a textbook long squeeze scenario where traders opened overleveraged positions in anticipation of a continued rally. They became trapped in a falling price trend, and the forced closures of these positions initiated a chain reaction that knocked out subsequent orders in rapid succession. The rapid succession of margin calls created a feedback loop that accelerated the decline, leaving many traders with zero balances.

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XRP declined by 6.41 percent over the past several days on the spot market, leaving the price pinned at $1.1799 by the weekend. The strength of the selling pressure is evident in the XRP/USD chart on TradingView, where the weekly candle closed with a long upper wick. This specific pattern indicates that every bullish attempt to take control and buy the dip above the $1.22 resistance level was decisively shut down by sellers.

The price has settled below key moving averages, specifically the 50 EMA and the 100 EMA. The 100 EMA has now transformed into hard resistance at $1.271, limiting any potential upward recovery. The Relative Strength Indicator currently sits at 33.21, with bearish divergence that appeared earlier on the chart fully playing out. The technical trend is clearly pointing downward, signaling continued pressure on the asset.

The next dangerous trigger for the market is located at $1.1588, which represents the nearest zone of long pain according to Coinglass. The current price is positioned just 1.79 percent away from this critical line. Algorithmic models estimate the odds of the chart testing this specific level within the next 24 hours at roughly 50 percent. If bulls fail to defend this line, a secondary liquidation cascade could force the closure of another 928,900 worth of positions.

Buyers currently have no support levels above the current price point to halt the momentum. This structural weakness leaves the market vulnerable to further downside movement as leveraged positions continue to unwind. The complete lack of intermediate support means that any additional selling pressure could drive the price toward deeper lows without significant obstruction.

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Market participants are now closely monitoring the $1.1588 level for signs of a bounce or a breakdown that could trigger further distress in the leveraged market. The sudden price reversal after a moment of optimism on November 4 has set off a cascade of liquidations all across the crypto board. Traders are now reassessing their risk exposure as the technical indicators suggest continued bearish pressure in the immediate future.