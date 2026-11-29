XRP Ledger transfer volume fell 64% to 168 million units. Network activity weakens, raising questions about XRP price recovery and support levels below one dollar.

On November 29, the XRP Ledger experienced a sharp decline in transaction volume, dropping by approximately 64 percent within a single 24-hour period. This significant reduction has sparked fresh concerns regarding the immediate future of XRP's price recovery and the overall health of the network's underlying activity.

Transaction Volume Plummets Below Monthly Averages

Data from XRPScan reveals that only 168 million XRP was transferred during the observed 24-hour window. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 30-day average of 800 million tokens, highlighting a substantial decrease in network usage. Such passive dynamics were not previously common, suggesting that current market conditions are heavily influencing user behavior.

Also read XRP Ledger Lending Protocol Enters Activation Countdown for Dec. 11 Launch

The timing of this drop coincides with typical weekend trading patterns, where activity is generally lower than on weekdays. However, the magnitude of the decrease suggests that broader market factors are at play. During November, payment volume has been declining steadily, eventually reaching levels comparable to the September average of approximately 600 million based on the 30-day average.

AI Agent Activity Fails to Offset Market Losses

An early uptick in network activity at the beginning of November was likely tied to increasing participation in AI agent payments. This segment showed promise as a driver for transaction volume. However, the subsequent decrease in overall activity across the market and the network indicates that the growth of AI-fueled payments is not enough to cover the losses observed elsewhere on the ledger.

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Market observers note that the initial boost provided by these new use cases has been overshadowed by the general slowdown in transaction frequencies. This suggests that while innovative applications like AI integration can drive short-term interest, they cannot currently sustain long-term volume growth in isolation from broader market sentiment.

Price Action and Technical Support Levels

On the daily chart, XRP has largely followed the general market pattern over the last 30 days. The token saw recovery attempts at the beginning of the month, which were followed by a sudden spike in selling pressure. This sell-off was fueled by a broader correction in the AI and tech markets, impacting crypto assets closely tied to these sectors.

After the price dropped below the $1 threshold, brief recovery attempts were quickly shut down. These failures were largely caused by a lack of buying momentum, exacerbated by the bearish case of continued selling pressure and weakening network activity. The absence of fundamental growth factors further complicates the outlook for buyers.

Outlook for Price Recovery and Market Defense

The current bearish scenario points to continued selling pressure if network activity does not stabilize. Buyers must defend the $0.90 area to prevent a further price drop, which remains the most likely scenario if this support fails. Although momentum indicators like the RSI show an already oversold market, technical analysis suggests there is still room for a further price decline.

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As the XRP Ledger navigates this period of reduced volume, stakeholders are closely watching whether AI-driven transactions can provide a sustainable foundation for growth. Until network activity picks up and aligns with positive price action, the market remains cautious about the timing of a genuine recovery.