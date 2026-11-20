XRP Ledger validators restarted voting on native lending amendments XLS-65 and XLS-66 on November 20 2026 moving the protocol closer to activation with 25 and 24 votes respectively.

Validators on the XRP Ledger have officially terminated a weeks-long suspension of voting on native lending protocol s, significantly advancing the timeline for the launch of yield pools designed for XRP holders. This pivotal decision marks a return to active governance procedures for the Single Asset Vault amendment known as XLS-65 and the associated Lending Protocol. The resumption of voting activity signals that the decentralized network is preparing to implement major financial infrastructure changes that will allow direct lending and borrowing capabilities within the core code.

Core Voting Mechanics and Amendment Status

As of November 20, 2026, data collected by XRPScan indicates that the Single Asset Vault amendment, identified as XLS-65, had secured 25 votes from validators. Simultaneously, the Lending Protocol amendment XLS-66 and the specific LendingProtocolV1_1 patch each held 24 votes. This distribution of support highlights the critical threshold required for activation, which mandates more than 80% support maintained for a period of 14 days. Given that there are currently 35 active validators on the network, the system requires more than 80% of 35 votes, equating to a minimum of 29 votes, to officially activate any proposed amendment.

Also read XRP Ledger Achieves Institutional Milestone With Independent GL1 Verification

How Native Lending Works Without Smart Contracts

The proposed lending mechanism is fundamentally distinct from other blockchain ecosystems because it is built directly into the XRP Ledger code, eliminating the need for third-party smart contracts. According to Ripple, this architecture allows lenders to deposit assets into a Single Asset Vault while the Lending Protocol enables loan brokers to utilize that capital to issue loans and track repayments onchain. This structure closely mirrors traditional banking models where loans come with fixed terms, defined repayment schedules, and rigorous vetting processes conducted by credit brokers before any funds are issued.

Clearpool Demonstrates Onchain Lending Flow

To illustrate the practical application of these amendments, Clearpool presented a comprehensive demonstration of the full lending flow on the XRPL Devnet on November 19. In this demonstration scenario, an approved lender funds a private vault, and a borrower subsequently accepts and repays a loan that is underwritten offchain by a broker. Through the Single Asset Vault system, XRP holders can deposit their coins into shared liquidity pools, allowing institutional borrowers to take loans from these pools at a fixed rate.

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Investor Returns and Protocol Activation Steps

Once the loan is fully repaid, the lender redeems their investment at a higher share price, effectively securing a yield on their deposited XRP. Despite the progress made with XLS-65 and XLS-66, these amendments still require additional votes to meet the 29-vote threshold necessary for activation. The network will maintain a continuous voting period for 14 days to ensure that the support remains stable and above the required 80% margin before the protocol features become live and accessible to the broader market.

Broader Ecosystem Integration and Partnerships

While the XRP Ledger focuses on internal lending upgrades, the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to expand through new integrations. Hashi Mainnet has gone live with over 20 partners, aiming to bring Bitcoin finance to the Sui network at scale. This parallel development underscores the ongoing convergence of different blockchain technologies and the increasing sophistication of cross-chain financial products. As the XRP Ledger moves closer to enabling native lending, it positions itself as a more versatile platform for both retail and institutional financial activities within the decentralized economy.