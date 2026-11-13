The XRP Ledger will release version 3.5.0 on December 3 to permanently resolve intermittent slow ledger closure issues affecting transaction speeds and network reliability.

The XRP Ledger is preparing to roll out a major software update on December 3, introducing a permanent fix for intermittent slow ledger closures that have affected the blockchain network in recent weeks.

As stated in a recent XRP Ledger Operations announcement, the network will be rolling out its new version 3.5.0, which will exclusively include technical improvements and bug fixes, such as a lasting fix for the relatively slow ledger closing times.

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XRP Ledger Operations confirmed that this version addresses the occasional sluggishness the blockchain network has been experiencing. The update is described as a critical advancement in improving the reliability of the XRP Ledger, a network widely used to process cryptocurrency payments, tokenization, and stablecoin transactions.

Technical Mechanism and Timeline

The XRP Ledger usually closes new ledgers once every three to five seconds, a pace that ensures transaction confirmations happen fairly quickly for users and developers. However, intermittent sluggishness was observed on the network, prompting official acknowledgment from XRP Ledger Operations on October 21.

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The team later confirmed that its developers were already working on the issue to restore optimal performance levels. In response to the slowdowns, XRP Ledger Operations started sharing a recommended configuration update for xrpld software with network operators, validators, and other infrastructure providers.

On October 22, XRP Ledger Operations shared that the occasional slower ledger closures were no longer happening, thanks to the new recommended configuration. This temporary measure stabilized the network while the engineering team developed a more robust, long-term solution.

Stakeholder Positions and Engineering Focus

Although the temporary fixes were helpful, the developers remain hard at work to deliver a software fix that will correct the issue once and for all. This long-term solution will not rely solely on temporary changes, ensuring sustained network efficiency.

In a recent post on X, he stressed that a great amount of work has been put into network monitoring, information security, and engineering. This emphasis highlights the technical depth required to maintain the integrity of the blockchain infrastructure.

Real-World Impact and Market Context

The XRP Ledger Operations statement emphasizes that version 3.5.0 will be on December 3. The announcement clarifies that the release will include just improvements and fixes, including a long-lasting fix for the occasional slow ledger close times.

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This update occurs amid a period where other major cryptocurrencies like Near Protocol, Stellar, ChainLink, and Cardano are also facing market analysis regarding overselling conditions. The November 13 price analysis for these assets indicates that the broader market is approaching overselling, which may influence investor sentiment toward the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

By addressing the technical bottlenecks directly, the XRP Ledger aims to maintain its competitive edge in processing stablecoin transactions and tokenization tasks. The permanent fix ensures that validators and infrastructure providers no longer need to rely on manual configuration overrides to maintain speed.

Additional Industry Developments

While the XRP Ledger focuses on technical stability, other financial institutions are also making headlines in the technology sector. Alfa-Bank takes centre stage at FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39, delivering an AI Leadership Keynote and receiving the AI Leadership Award.

This event highlights the growing intersection of traditional banking and artificial intelligence, mirroring the XRP Ledger's focus on engineering excellence. Both sectors are prioritizing reliability and advanced technological integration to serve their respective markets effectively.

The concurrent focus on blockchain optimization and AI leadership underscores a broader trend in the financial technology industry. Stakeholders are increasingly demanding robust, secure, and fast systems that can handle high volumes of transactions and data analysis.