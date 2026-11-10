XRP Ledger Resets Testnet And Devnet To Resolve Server Issues

XRP Ledger Foundation announces a full reset of Testnet and Devnet on November 25, 2026, to fix history server failures and upgrade storage capacity for developers.

The XRP Ledger Foundation has announced a comprehensive reset of the XRP Ledger Testnet and Devnet environments scheduled for November 25, 2026, between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM Pacific Time. This significant infrastructure update aims to resolve critical data integrity issues that have plagued the test networks and to establish a more robust foundation for future development. The reset will permanently delete all on-chain state information, including accounts, tokens, automated market makers, and historical ledger data. All developers and testers will be required to re-fund their accounts and reconfigure their applications after the reset is complete. Other networks within the XRP Ledger ecosystem, such as the Mainnet, Xahau, and the Hooks Testnet, will continue to operate without interruption or change.

Infrastructure Mechanism And Technical Causes

The primary driver for this reset is the failure of the single full history server that the XRP Ledger Testnet previously relied upon. This server experienced a catastrophic failure that could not be recovered without performing a complete system reset. To prevent similar incidents in the future, the XRP Ledger Foundation has executed an upgrade to significantly increase the server storage capacity. This infrastructure enhancement is designed to handle the growing volume of transaction data and ensure long-term stability for the test environment. The decision to reset both the Testnet and Devnet ensures that both environments benefit from this improved storage architecture and consistent operational standards.

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The reset procedure involves the deletion of all ledger data stored within the Testnet and Devnet networks. This includes the removal of all accounts, transactions, balances, settings, offers, automated market makers, escrows, and other miscellaneous data points. By clearing this data, the foundation aims to provide a clean slate that reflects the current state of the main network. This process eliminates any accumulated technical debt or orphaned data that could potentially cause conflicts or errors during future testing phases. Developers will need to rebuild their test environments from scratch, ensuring that all configurations are aligned with the new infrastructure requirements.

Stakeholder Positions And Developer Guidance

During the Testnet reset, the Amendment statuses will be restored to match those of the Mainnet, ensuring that developers are testing features that are aligned with the production environment. However, the XRP Ledger Foundation notes that any Automated Market Makers re-created after the reset will generally have different account addresses. This change is a direct consequence of the reset process, which generates new cryptographic parameters for all accounts. The foundation advises users not to use the same addresses or key pairs on Mainnet and any test networks as a best practice for security and operational clarity. This guidance helps prevent confusion and potential security risks associated with reusing credentials across different network environments.

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The important URLs, Network ID, and validator settings for both the Devnet and Testnets will remain unchanged during this process. For XRP Ledger users who run an xrpld server that is connected to the Testnet or Devnet, the foundation provides specific instructions for post-reset maintenance. After the reset, these users should delete their local database data and restart their servers to ensure proper synchronization with the network. This step is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the node and ensuring that it correctly processes the new ledger data. The unchanged network identifiers help developers maintain their existing connection configurations without needing to update their software parameters.

Real World Impact And Historical Context

This upcoming reset follows a previous reset that occurred on March 3, 2026, which was necessitated by the Batch amendment. That earlier reset was required to prevent validators from becoming amendment-blocked and to allow for additional development time. The recurrence of resets highlights the evolving nature of the XRP Ledger network and the need for periodic infrastructure overhauls to support new features. The XRP Ledger Foundation continues to prioritize network stability and developer experience by addressing these technical challenges proactively. These resets, while disruptive, are essential for maintaining the health and reliability of the test environments that developers rely on.

In parallel with the network resets, the XRP Ledger Foundation has launched the XRP Ledger Education Month. This initiative offers up to $40,000 in awards for educators and content creators who explain upcoming amendments like the Lending Protocol or teach how the XRP Ledger works. This educational push aims to increase adoption and understanding of the network among developers and the broader community. The foundation is also highlighting recent technical improvements, such as the reduction in memory consumption by up to 23% on nodes since XRPL 3.3.0. These improvements address memory growth issues observed in late summer 2025 and demonstrate the ongoing commitment to optimizing network performance. The combination of infrastructure updates and educational initiatives positions the XRP Ledger for sustained growth and development.