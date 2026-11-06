XRP Ledger Reduces Node Memory Usage by 23 Percent Following 3.3.0 Upgrade

XRP Ledger nodes achieve significant memory savings after the 3.3.0 release fixes allocator issues that caused persistent high RAM consumption on validators.

The XRP Ledger network has successfully reduced node memory usage by up to 23 percent since the deployment of the xrpld version 3.3.0 update. This significant technical improvement was achieved through targeted fixes released in August 2026, addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges faced by network operators.

Technical Breakdown of Memory Optimization

Valentin Balaschenko, a core developer for the project, provided a detailed technical analysis explaining how this substantial decline in memory consumption was achieved. The optimization process involved refining the underlying architecture of the node software to ensure more efficient resource management during continuous operation.

Also read XRP Ledger Activates FixCleanup3_4_0 to Secure Token Issuance and AMMs

The release also incorporated several new amendments alongside critical bug fixes and build improvements. These updates were designed to enhance the overall stability and performance of the distributed ledger, ensuring that nodes could operate with greater efficiency without compromising security or data integrity.

Origins of the Resource Consumption Issue

Network operators first observed signs of increasing memory usage on their validators during late summer 2025. Reports indicated that memory consumption continued to rise and did not decrease, even on nodes that were configured identically to those that remained unaffected. This anomaly persisted across different hardware platforms, suggesting a software-level cause rather than a hardware limitation.

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Investigation revealed that the root cause was not a traditional memory leak, but rather the memory allocator retaining memory that the application had already freed. This behavior caused nodes to hoard resources unnecessarily, leading to the reported spikes in RAM usage among the validator community.

Community Response and Measured Savings

While a memory regression identified in one release during that period was addressed within weeks, it had no observable impact for operators because the underlying issue remained unresolved at the time. The observed memory behavior existed before the initial regression and persisted after the fix, highlighting the complexity of the allocator problem.

Operators monitoring node caches frequently asked why memory did not return to normal levels after a cache sweep, which is the routine process that clears expired entries. The solution finally arrived with the specific amendments included in the 3.3.0 version, effectively resolving the retention issue.

Direct Benefits for Network Validators

The director of community highlighted the practical significance of this development in an X post, noting that the savings are particularly valuable given the high cost of RAM in the current market. The improvements provide tangible relief to operators who manage the infrastructure supporting the network.

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Measurements taken on both non-UNL validators as well as stock nodes showed that savings range from 13 to 23 percent depending on the specific history configuration. This variance ensures that a broad spectrum of network participants benefits from the enhanced efficiency.

Additional Protocol Upgrades and Expansion

Beyond memory optimization, the fixCleanup3_4_0 amendment introduced a collection of fixes for various protocol components including Single Asset Vaults, the Lending Protocol, and Automated Market Makers. It also addressed updates for the permissioned DEX, trust lines, NFTs, MPTs, Escrow, Sponsorship, transaction signing, and permission delegation.

The fix upgrade modifies VaultClawback to reject pseudo-account holders and updates VaultDeposit, VaultWithdraw, and VaultClawback to round more precisely. This ensures vault assets cannot over- or under-deliver, while VaultWithdraw now allows a fixed-share withdrawal to move zero assets from a fully impaired vault rather than failing immediately.

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