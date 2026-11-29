The XLS-96 Confidential Transfer amendment for the XRP Ledger faces a deadline as it requires seven additional validator votes to activate before year-end 2026.

The final month of 2026 is approaching, creating a tight deadline for a major privacy upgrade on the XRP Ledger. The proposed amendment, known as XLS-96 or ConfidentialTransfer, currently stands at 22 affirmative votes out of 35 trusted validators. To activate before the year ends, the proposal needs to reach 29 votes, meaning it is seven votes short of the required threshold. This upgrade introduces institutional-grade privacy for Multi-Purpose Tokens using advanced cryptography.

XLS-96 Vote Count and Technical Mechanism

The amendment has been open for voting since August 12, 2026, and currently holds a 62.86% support rate among the network's trusted validators. The technical implementation relies on EC-ElGamal encryption and Zero-Knowledge Proofs to hide transaction amounts and account balances. This mechanism allows users to verify transaction validity without exposing sensitive financial data to the public ledger.

Also read XRP Ledger Lending Protocol Enters Activation Countdown for Dec. 11 Launch

J. A. Akinyele, head of engineering at Ripple, has highlighted that public information has traditionally been necessary to solve the double-spend problem. By integrating Zero-Knowledge Proofs, the XRP Ledger can resolve double-spend issues while simultaneously reducing the amount of information disclosed to the network. This balance is critical for maintaining the integrity of the distributed ledger while enhancing user confidentiality.

Stakeholder Positions and Regulatory Compliance Goals

Proponents of the ConfidentialTransfer amendment argue that it is an essential step for the institutional adoption of tokenized real-world assets. The technology enables institutions to mobilize tokenized assets and manage risk positions securely. At the same time, it maintains selective disclosure capabilities, which are required for regulatory compliance and external auditability.

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The development of confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens aims to bring privacy-preserving tokenized collateral to the market. This feature addresses a major barrier to entry for traditional financial institutions that have been hesitant to engage with public blockchains due to transparency concerns. The ability to keep certain financial metrics private while still proving solvency is a key selling point for enterprise clients.

Activation Hurdles and Timeline Constraints

Reaching the 80% validator support mark is only the first of two hurdles facing the XLS-96 amendment. Even if the vote count reaches 29 supporters, the protocol requires a mandatory two-week countdown before the amendment can be officially activated. With 32 days remaining until the end of 2026, the window for both gaining votes and completing the activation period is extremely narrow.

The XRP Ledger network has seen other amendments enter the two-week activation window in the past week. Notable examples include the original lending protocol, LendingProtocolV1_1, and the SingleAssetVault amendments. These recent activations demonstrate that the network is active, but they also highlight the strict procedural requirements that all proposals must meet.

Impact on Tokenized Assets and Future Development

The successful implementation of XLS-96 will significantly impact the landscape of decentralized finance and asset tokenization. Privacy-preserving features are increasingly viewed as necessary for large-scale financial adoption. Without such upgrades, many institutional players may remain on the sidelines due to data leakage risks and regulatory constraints.

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While the immediate focus is on the vote count and activation timeline, the long-term implications of on-chain privacy are far-reaching. Zero-Knowledge Proofs represent a foundational technology for the next generation of blockchain applications. The community is now watching closely to see if the necessary seven votes can be secured in time to meet the 2026 deadline.