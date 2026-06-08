XRP Ledger Plummets 70% in Active Users in 24 Hours: Why This Drop May Not Be Bearish

XRP Ledger shaves off a substantial percentage of its active users, which might be a positive signal though.

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U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.from almost 20,000 to roughly 7,800 in a single day, indicating a dramatic drop in network activity.

According to those numbers, the decline amounts to about 61%, a sharp decline that would typically give rise to concerns about declining investor interest and adoption. The decline's context, however, raises the possibility that things are not as dire as they first appear. Temporary events such as speculative trading waves, token launches, arbitrage activity, or brief spikes in network usage are frequently responsible for large spikes in active addresses. After those events, activity usually returns to more sustainable levels.

Therefore, rather than a structural breakdown of the XRP ecosystem, the current decline might be an indication of normalization. The market's response is what makes this interpretation so intriguing. The price of XRP was already under pressure prior to the network metric rolling over, despite the decline in active accounts. A multi-month descending triangle formation that had been forming since March was recently broken by the asset.

A wave of selling pressure spread throughout the market as a result of the breakdown, which forced XRP below the crucial $1.30 support zone. Although there was a brief recovery, the asset is still below the previous support level, which is now acting as resistance. Technically speaking, broader market conditions rather than network fundamentals alone seem to be the main cause of XRP's weakness.

Volume tells a similar story.as a result of the breakdown, suggesting that many players hurried to sell their positions at the same time. These spikes frequently occur during capitulation events, when panic selling intensifies. drastically decreased, but the price eventually rebounded after speculative excesses were removed from the market. Overly high active-address counts are not always indicative of bullishness; occasionally, they may indicate unsustainable speculation that needs to cool off.

For the time being, investors should keep an eye on whether active accounts continue to decline or stabilize around current levels. A steady user base of 7,000-8,000 accounts would indicate that the recent decline was mostly caused by transient activity vanishing from the network. The overall picture is more complex, even though the headline figure of a 60%+ decline in active users sounds concerning.

The decline is far less bearish than it first appears because the XRP Ledger might just be returning to a healthier baseline following a period of increased activity. MapleStory Universe Opens MSU Space and Launches Global Game Jam Competition as Part of MSU 2.0 Expansion





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