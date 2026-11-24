XRP Ledger transaction volume hits 997.2 million tokens on November 23, marking a 370% daily increase driven by renewed trader activity and price recovery efforts.

The XRP Ledger experienced a dramatic surge in payment volume, recording an increase of over 370 percent as traders actively moved tokens following a sudden shift in market dynamics. Although the price of XRP has begun to cool from the rapid recovery witnessed earlier in the week, network activity remains exceptionally high. Data confirms that the total volume of XRP transferred between accounts on the XRP Ledger surpassed a massive 997.2 million XRP on November 23rd.

Network Transaction Volume Exceeds Monthly Averages

This significant spike in transaction activity marks an increase of approximately 370.1 percent in XRP payment volume over the last 24 hours. The surge indicates that the amount of XRP transferred between accounts has soared considerably after a major drop in activity observed on the previous day. The rapid increase in volume has drawn substantial attention because it far exceeds the network's 30-day average payment volume of 791.8 million XRP.

Also read XRP Ledger SetRegularKey Usage Jumps 3,062% Amid Security Questions

Price Recovery Drives Holder Activity

While the surge in XRP payment volume coincided with a sharp rebound in the asset's price, transaction activity has picked up considerably as the market regains confidence. It is important to note that this spike followed a parabolic price move for XRP, which showed a daily increase of over 10 percent after reclaiming its $1 price level. Although current price movements have weakened again, on-chain data shows that network activity remains strong as holders continue to move the token across accounts.

Broader Crypto Market Trends and Privacy Demand

Alongside the activity on the XRP network, broader market trends highlight growing demand for privacy and recovery attempts in other major digital assets. Monero (XMR) has seen growth driven by user interest in privacy-focused transactions, while Dogecoin (DOGE) is attempting a price recovery. These movements illustrate a complex crypto market where different tokens serve diverse investor needs and speculative strategies simultaneously.

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Future Industry Events and Summits

Looking ahead, the industry continues to prepare for major gatherings that will shape digital asset discussions. The Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit is scheduled to take place between December 14 and December 20, 2026. This event promises to bring together key stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency regulations.

Market Volatility and Network Stability

The contrast between the volatile price action and the sustained high volume of transactions on the XRP Ledger suggests that underlying network usage is robust. Traders and institutional holders appear to be utilizing the network for significant transfers regardless of short-term price fluctuations. This behavior indicates a maturing market where utility and transfer volume play a critical part in the asset's ecosystem beyond simple speculative trading.