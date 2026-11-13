David Schwartz Reflects on XRP Ledger Origins as Spot ETFs Mark One-Year Anniversary

XRP Ledger development began in 2011 with three engineers, and Canary Capital's XRPC became the first spot XRP ETF on a U.S. exchange.

David Schwartz, the CTO Emeritus of Ripple, has highlighted the historic significance of November for the XRP ecosystem, marking both the network's technical origins and the first anniversary of U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded funds. The official XRP account on X emphasized that Schwartz began his foundational work on November 11, 2011, a date that launched one of the cryptocurrency industry's most established payment-focused blockchain networks. This dual milestone underscores a full circle moment for the digital asset, bridging its early development phase with its current status in traditional financial markets.

Schwartz developed the XRP Ledger alongside engineers Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto, who were inspired by Bitcoin to create an alternative solution. The team aimed to address critical inefficiencies in Bitcoin, specifically focusing on sustainability and payment speed. Their initial code laid the groundwork for a decentralized ledger designed to facilitate fast and low-cost value transfers across the globe.

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The XRP Ledger officially went live in June 2012, just one year after Schwartz wrote the first lines of code. The transition from private development to a public blockchain was rapid and efficient. Chris Larsen joined the founding group in September 2012, shortly after the network launch. His arrival helped solidify the business structure around the technology.

Following Larsen's entry, the team formed a company initially named NewCoin. This entity soon rebranded to OpenCoin and eventually became known as Ripple. The founders donated 80 billion XRP, the native digital asset of the network, to the company. This massive transfer connected the early technical work to a corporate entity focused on global payments.

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Ripple currently holds approximately 55 billion XRP in escrow to manage supply transparency. The company releases exactly 1 billion XRP on the first day of every month from this escrow account. This fixed schedule allows market participants to track supply additions accurately. It removes uncertainty from the monthly token release process.

November also marks the first anniversary of the U.S. spot XRP ETFs, a landmark event for regulated crypto access. Canary Capital's XRP exchange-traded fund, which trades under the ticker XRPC, began trading on November 13, 2025. This product represents the first spot XRP ETF listed on a U.S. exchange. It provides institutional and retail investors with a regulated way to gain exposure to the asset.

Looking ahead, the XRP Ledger is scheduled to release version 3.5.0 on December 3, 2026. This upcoming update focuses exclusively on improvements and fixes rather than new features. A key component of this release is a permanent fix for occasional slow ledger close times. Ledger close time measures the interval the network takes to finalize a set of transactions. Resolving this recurring performance issue enhances network stability and reliability.

The timeline of XRP now spans from Schwartz's initial 2011 code to the present day. The network moved through its launch in 2012 and the formation of Ripple. It has since reached a new era with the debut of spot ETFs in 2025. These milestones collectively define the current state of the XRP ecosystem. The combination of technical upgrades and financial product availability signals continued evolution for the platform.