XRP Ledger order book activity sees a massive surge in Q3 2026 as average daily swaps hit 4,328 XRP. Evernorth report details the shift toward larger trades.

Trading activity on the XRP Ledger experienced a significant structural shift in the third quarter of 2026, characterized by a dramatic increase in the size of individual transactions despite a decline in the number of active participants. According to a detailed report released by the XRP treasury company Evernorth, the average daily swap volume on the ledger reached 4,328 XRP during this period. This figure represents a substantial 437% increase from the 805 XRP recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

Declining Accounts, Rising Transaction Sizes

The core mechanism driving this volume growth was not an expansion of user participation but rather an intensification of trading intensity among a smaller group of actors. The number of accounts actively trading on the XRP Ledger order book fell to 1,042 per day in the third quarter of 2026. This is a notable decrease from the 2,027 accounts observed during the third quarter of 2025. The downward trend in account numbers has been consistent throughout the recent half-year, dropping from 1,203 in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 1,324 in the first quarter of 2026, before settling at 1,125 in the second quarter.

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Volume Surges Amid Market Contraction

Despite the reduction in the number of trading accounts, the total volume handled by the remaining participants has skyrocketed. Order-book volume on the XRP Ledger rose to 4.51 million XRP per day in the third quarter of 2026, a sharp contrast to the 1.63 million XRP traded daily a year earlier. In total, 5.16 million XRP was traded on the XRP Ledger exchange during the third quarter, marking a 96% year-over-year increase. However, when measured in U.S. dollars, the exchange volume on the XRP Ledger fell 15% year-over-year during this same period.

Global Network Performance Comparison

Evernorth provided critical context by comparing the XRP Ledger against six other major blockchain networks: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Base, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Polygon. Across these seven networks combined, exchange volume in dollars fell by 42% over the same period. This data suggests that while the broader cryptocurrency market may be experiencing a contraction in dollar-denominated volume, the XRP Ledger has managed to maintain and even grow its absolute transaction throughput, albeit with larger individual trade sizes.

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RLUSD Growth and Lending Protocol Updates

Stablecoin integration also showed robust growth on the network. The total balance of the RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger reached $937 million in the third quarter of 2026, up from $539 million in the second quarter. By the end of the quarter, the RLUSD balance stood at $1.15 billion, compared with $670 million at the end of the second quarter. The number of RLUSD holders on the network rose to 67,449 from 45,620. Evernorth noted that the XRP Ledger's average share of RLUSD reached 48.5% in the third quarter, up from 34% in the second quarter, although Ethereum still held more RLUSD at the quarter's close.

Regulatory Amendments and Public Market Entry

Technical developments are also underway to expand the utility of stablecoins on the ledger. On Ethereum, RLUSD can already be lent, but on the XRP Ledger, native lending is currently dependent on a validator vote. As of November 20, the Lending Protocol amendment had secured 24 of 35 validator votes, according to XRPScan. The amendment requires 29 votes to be held for 14 days to activate. Meanwhile, Evernorth itself has entered the public markets after completing its business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. II on October 9. Its shares began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN on October 12, with the company entering the public markets holding approximately 473 million XRP.