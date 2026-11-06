XRP Ledger Lending Protocol Gains Validator Support for DeFi Expansion

The XRP Ledger approaches DeFi lending activation as validators support the XLS-66 amendment. Key details on thresholds, non-collateralized loans, and Next steps for the network.

The XRP Ledger is advancing toward a significant decentralized finance upgrade with the growing validator support for its long-anticipated lending mechanism. The XLS-66 amendment, which introduces a novel lending protocol to the network, has secured additional backing from trusted validators. This progress marks a critical milestone in the effort to expand financial possibilities on the XRP Ledger blockchain.

Validator Vet, a recognized figure within the XRP community, confirmed that the Lending Protocol amendment has gained two more Yes votes. The amendment currently holds 21 Yes votes out of a total of 35 trusted validators. This represents approximately 60 percent support, moving the proposal closer to the mandatory threshold required for activation.

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Threshold Requirements for Activation

The Lending Protocol amendment requires eight more Yes votes to reach the minimum activation threshold of 29 validators. Achieving this supermajority does not instantly launch the feature but rather triggers a mandatory two-week activation period. During this waiting period, the network requires a minimum of 80 percent of validators to support the amendment for it to go live.

Data indicates that the amendment has reached 23 out of 35 votes, suggesting the threshold is near. The secondary amendment, LendingProtocolV1_1, which includes upgrades like closed-ended vaults and updated interest accounting, also currently has 21 Yes votes. Both proposals must clear their respective hurdles to enable the new financial features.

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Non-Collateralized Lending Mechanism

The XLS-66 protocol differs significantly from standard crypto lending services that require borrowers to provide collateral exceeding the loan amount. Instead, XRP Ledger supports fixed-term and non-collateralized lending for qualified borrowers. This allows individuals to secure loans without holding cryptocurrency collateral that surpasses the borrowed value.

The official XLS-66 document outlines a structure where funds are pooled via Single Asset Vaults. Depositors manage the placement of crypto or supported assets into these vaults. Loan brokers are responsible for facilitating lending deals and evaluating the creditworthiness of borrowers under set terms.

Interest Rates and Future Prospects

The introduction of lending vaults may open new prospects for earning interest on deposited assets. The interest rates will depend largely on actual lending activity and the associated risks. Depositors must evaluate the potential returns against the risks of non-collateralized lending on the XRP Ledger network.

While the XRP Ledger focuses on its lending upgrade, other ecosystems are also seeing growth. NEAR Mobile recently hit number one in finance app rankings across 38 countries, demonstrating momentum in the broader digital asset space. Simultaneously, IPX plans to expand payment options to LINE FRIENDS stores, integrating minicoin payments for online and offline purchases.