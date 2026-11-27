The XRP Ledger's native lending feature enters a 14-day countdown to Dec. 11 after securing 29 validator votes, enabling interest-bearing lending without smart contracts.

The XRP Ledger is on the verge of a historic technological milestone as its native lending protocol entered a mandatory 14-day activation countdown on Friday. This pivotal development follows a successful validator vote where the XLS-66 amendment secured 29 out of 35 votes from network participants. If support levels remain above the 80% threshold through the waiting period, the ledger will officially enable native lending and borrowing capabilities for the first time since its initial launch in 2012.

XLS-66 Amendment Triggers Activation Timeline

Technical data from XRPScan confirms that the LendingProtocol and its associated update, LendingProtocolV1_1, both achieved the required 29 votes on Friday. This achievement initiates a strict 14-day countdown period, with the earliest possible activation date set for December 11. During this interim window, the network requires sustained validator support to ensure the stability and security of the new financial infrastructure before it goes live. The countdown serves as a final validation phase to confirm that the majority of the network agrees to implement these changes.

Also read XRP Ledger Validator Power: David Schwartz Clarifies Escrow Rules

Native Lending Mechanics and Technical Architecture

Ripple engineer Vito Tumas first proposed this specific lending protocol in April 2024, aiming to integrate financial services directly into the layer-one blockchain. Under the XLS-66 standard, the architecture relies on Single Asset Vaults, where each vault holds only one specific asset type. A loan broker utilizes the capital within these vaults to issue loans characterized by fixed terms and fixed interest rates. Crucially, the broker performs borrower checks off-chain rather than on-chain, which significantly reduces blockchain congestion and computational overhead.

The design intentionally avoids on-chain liquidations, relying instead on the broker posting their own first-loss capital to cover potential defaults. Interest payments generated by these loans flow directly back into the respective vaults, creating a self-sustaining yield mechanism. This approach allows the ledger to offer financial functionality without the complexity and vulnerabilities often associated with external smart contract deployments. The protocol effectively transforms static digital assets into dynamic, income-generating collateral.

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Stakeholder Positions and Security Audits

Jazzi Cooper, head of product at RippleX, emphasized that the team made deliberate design decisions to ensure the protocol is native, includes built-in compliance features, and utilizes off-chain underwriting. J. Ayo Akinyele, head of engineering at RippleX, highlighted the rigorous security standards applied to the project. The vaults and protocol underwent multiple independent audits, a public Attackathon, formal verification, AI-assisted reviews, and extensive community testing before reaching the voting stage.

Ripple and Common Prefix performed the formal verification using the Lean 4 theorem prover, a method considered essential for building decentralized finance directly into a layer-one network. Vito Tumas noted that traditional testing methods are insufficient for such critical infrastructure. Validator Zangana publicly declared their support for the Lending Protocol, noting that the 29 Yes votes confirmed the activation process. Zangana described the initiative as a vital assistance for validators making educated decisions and praised the community's efforts in screening the amendment.

Real-World Impact and Institutional Adoption

The introduction of native lending aims to unlock significant capital and liquidity on the XRP Ledger by providing yield opportunities and making XRP assets usable as collateral. Jazzi Cooper stated that the ledger has evolved to represent, move, trade, and now finance value. Clearpool announced plans to bring real-world, institutional-ready lending infrastructure natively on XRPL. The platform intends to launch a credit fund on the ledger in partnership with Ripple and Cicada Partners, having already tested a full loan cycle on its Devnet environment.

Tom Lombardi of Cicada Partners expressed a strong commitment to using the technology for practical economic purposes, stating a desire to make real loans to real businesses. While the LendingProtocol amendments target a December 11 activation, the third amendment in the package, SingleAssetVault, has already secured 30 votes. This component can activate as early as December 9, potentially preceding the full lending functionality. These developments mark a substantial shift in the ledger's capabilities, moving beyond simple value transfer to comprehensive financial utility.

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Next Steps for Validators and Developers

The coming weeks will determine the final success of this implementation, with validators required to maintain their support above 80% until the activation date. If the thresholds are met, developers and financial institutions can immediately begin leveraging the new lending features without relying on external smart contract layers. The integration represents a major step toward mainstream institutional adoption of the XRP Ledger as a viable platform for decentralized finance. The timeline is now fixed, with December 9 and December 11 marking critical dates for the next phase of network evolution.