The XRP Ledger Lending Protocol Amendment receives 88.24% validator support, paving the way for on-chain fixed-term loans and institutional yield-bearing assets.

The XRP Ledger is poised for a significant structural upgrade following the successful accumulation of validator support for its Lending Protocol amendments. The LendingProtocolV1_1 extension has secured 88.24% support from the network's validators, surpassing the mandatory 80% threshold required for activation. This approval represents a decisive step toward enabling on-chain, fixed-term, uncollateralized loans within the ecosystem.

The specific mechanism of the LendingProtocolV1_1 amendment includes the introduction of a new closed-ended vault and cash-basis accounting methods. These additions extend the existing LendingProtocol and SingleAssetVault frameworks to create a more robust financial infrastructure. The amendment targets a mainnet activation date of December 11, 2026, providing a clear timeline for when these new financial primitives will become available to users and developers.

Also read XRP Ledger Lending Protocol Nears Approval With 28 of 29 Validator Votes

Concurrent with the lending protocol vote, the Single Asset Vault amendment has also achieved the necessary consensus to proceed. This parallel amendment, which has been under voting since February 2, 2026, has gained identical 88.24% validator support with 30 out of 34 validators voting in favor. The Single Asset Vault is designed to create a structure for aggregating assets from multiple depositors, serving as a foundational component for the on-chain Lending Protocol.

The integration of these two amendments is critical for the network's evolution. The Single Asset Vault creates the necessary liquidity pools by aggregating deposits, while the Lending Protocol facilitates the lending of these pooled funds. This synergy allows for the creation of yield-bearing tokens, where depositors receive liquid tokens in return for their contributions, enabling further financial strategies such as leverage and cross-collateralization.

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Industry observers highlight that these developments are particularly significant for XRP and issued assets. The new framework eliminates smart contract risk by baking lending functionality directly into the XRP Ledger protocol. This approach offers greater capital efficiency and asset mobility, allowing institutions to utilize their holdings in collateralized lending and yield-generating strategies without exposing them to external code vulnerabilities.

Looking ahead, the earliest possible activation date for the Lending Protocol amendments is scheduled for December 11, 2026, at 2:22 PM UTC. The Single Asset Vault feature activation is expected no earlier than December 9, 2026, at 7:38 PM UTC, provided the 80% validator support threshold remains stable. These dates mark the beginning of a new era for the XRP Ledger, focusing on institutional credit, KYC/AML compliance via Permissioned Vaults, and 24/7 collateral mobility.

The confirmation of these amendments signals a major shift in the XRP Ledger's capabilities, moving beyond simple transactions to complex financial instruments. By enabling on-chain lending and yield-bearing assets, the network positions itself to attract corporate treasury management and asset management firms. This transition promises to unlock substantial value for users by allowing XRP and issued assets to work more efficiently within the broader financial landscape.