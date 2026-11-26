XRP Ledger validators approve key lending amendments with 80% support. The SingleAssetVault amendment initiates a countdown to activate on December 9, marking a major step for institutional DeFi.

XRP Ledger validators have successfully pushed two critical lending amendments to 80% support. This milestone clears the regulatory hurdle for the update to begin its official countdown to activation on December 9. The achievement marks a significant structural evolution for the decentralized finance ecosystem built on the XRP blockchain.

Validation Milestone and Activation Timeline

Each of the two proposed amendments now requires just one additional vote to trigger the mandatory fourteen-day countdown to activation. This final threshold was confirmed in data reported on Thursday. The earliest possible activation date for the amendment is set for December 9, according to monitoring platform XRPScan. Support levels must remain above the eighty percent mark throughout this waiting period to prevent any reversal.

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On Wednesday, the amendment had already recorded twenty-nine validator votes. This high level of consensus indicates strong alignment among the network operators who secure the ledger. The process ensures that no changes are implemented without broad agreement from the independent validators running the network nodes.

Protocol Mechanics and Technical Structure

The new lending infrastructure introduces closed-ended vaults and cash-basis accounting to the XRP Ledger. These features are designed to bring loan issuance and repayment directly onto the ledger for greater transparency. Lenders deposit capital into a Single Asset Vault, which serves as the primary source of liquidity. The Lending Protocol then enables loan brokers to utilize this capital to issue loans and track repayments onchain.

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J. Ayo Akinyele, head of engineering at RippleX, clarified that this update is an enhancement rather than a replacement. He stated that Lending on XRPL will evolve dynamically to meet growing demand. The system aims to function as a protocol-native environment for fixed-term, fixed-rate, and underwritten credit facilities.

Institutional Integration and Market Impact

Ripple engineer Ed Hennis described the potential impact on the broader market in a December presentation. He argued that XRP, with its one hundred and twenty-four billion dollar market cap, can finally be lent into institutional credit facilities. This shift would allow the asset to generate real yield instead of remaining idle in cold storage. The move is intended to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized applications.

Jazzi Cooper, head of product at RippleX, highlighted XRP as collateral for institutional credit as a killer use case. She noted that this functionality is supported by the xls65/66 lending protocol framework. The integration of these primitives allows for more sophisticated financial products to be built on the network.

Historical Development and Stakeholder Roles

RippleX opened the LendingProtocolV1_1 for voting with a post on X on September 30. The amendment arrived with the rippled version 3.4.0 software update. This initial step was crucial for establishing the foundational rules before the single asset vaults could be implemented. The timeline shows a deliberate, phased approach to deploying complex financial logic.

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Denis Angell, chief technology officer of the XRP Ledger Foundation, compared the lending protocol to a closed-end fund. He explained that investors put in XRP or RLUSD and receive interest through this mechanism. Validators run by Interledger, onXRP, GateHub, and Flare were among the last to vote for the amendments, ensuring diverse network security.