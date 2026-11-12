XRP Ledger Introduces On-Chain Lending Protocol With Unsecured Credit

XRP Ledger enables fixed-term uncollateralized loans via XLS-65 and XLS-66 standards. This move allows companies to access bank-style credit directly on-chain with off-chain risk underwriting.

XRPL has introduced a new on-chain lending framework that allows companies to obtain fixed-term, uncollateralized loans directly on the distributed ledger. The XLS-65 and XLS-66 standards eliminate the need for overcollateralization and instant liquidations, creating a system that mirrors traditional bank credit structures.

Protocol Mechanics and Testing

The new standards permit borrowers to secure loans with pre-set interest terms and fixed durations without posting upfront collateral. Ripple has already tested the protocol on a private XRPL network utilizing nine nodes configured to match the hardware specifications of its mainnet nodes.

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This technical validation ensures the infrastructure can handle the complexity of on-chain credit transactions. The protocol relies on off-chain underwriting and risk management processes to assess the creditworthiness of potential borrowers before any ledger entries are made.

Off-Chain Underwriting Roles

Borrowers are vetted off-chain by Loan Brokers who record each loan disbursement directly on the ledger. This separation of duties allows the protocol to leverage traditional credit assessment methods while maintaining blockchain transparency for transaction records.

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Issuers retain significant control over the assets within the system. They can freeze assets or claw them back at any time. All operations in a vault and the connected lending protocol stop immediately when an asset issuer freezes the vault.

Depositor Impact and Risks

Holders who previously relied on third-party bridges and wrapped tokens to earn passive income can now deposit XRP in a pool on XRPL. They will collect a portion of the interest paid by borrowers while benefiting from fraction-of-a-cent fees associated with the network.

Depositors can also deposit stablecoins such as RLUSD into Single Asset Vaults and receive shares. Interest is paid on a cash basis and depositors receive it only after the borrower has sent the money.

The income for depositors depends on the terms set by the loan broker and the repayment behavior of borrowers. If a major borrower defaults and the broker's first-loss capital runs out, depositors bear the losses and their shares drop in value.

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Next Steps and Approval

To go live, the amendment has to clear the 80% bar which requires 29 votes. The proposal must hold this consensus level for two straight weeks before activation.

Withdrawals from a vault are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. This structure ensures that liquidity is managed efficiently during periods of high demand or financial distress within the lending pool.