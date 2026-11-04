XRP Ledger Hits Record Whale Count as Price Consolidates at $1.27

The XRP Ledger reaches a new high of 2,147 million-token wallets during price consolidation at $1.27, signaling aggressive accumulation by large stakeholders rather than loss-taking.

The XRP Ledger network has established an unprecedented benchmark for the current year regarding large-scale asset concentration. Data confirms that 2,147 distinct wallet addresses now maintain a balance of one million XRP tokens or more. This figure represents an absolute record for the period and highlights a significant shift in market behavior among major stakeholders.

Aggressive Accumulation During Price Dip

The surge in millionaire wallets occurred primarily during a recent phase of price consolidation where the asset traded near the $1.27 mark. Rather than liquidating positions to cut losses, large holders engaged in aggressive accumulation. This strategic buying activity suggests that institutional players view the current valuation as an opportunity to expand their holdings rather than exit the market.

Also read XRP Ledger Accounts Surge 142% Amid Price Correction and Ecosystem Growth

Data from the analytical platform Unfolded indicates that this trend intensified toward the end of October. The formation of these large positions reflects a rigid strategic calculation by investors who typically utilize phases of price weakness to build capital reserves. Unlike speculative traders seeking quick profits, these entities are systematically increasing their balances over time.

Rapid Growth in High-Value Addresses

The pace of new wealth creation on the ledger has been notably rapid in recent days. Over the past ten days, twenty-eight new addresses have achieved millionaire status with holdings exceeding one million tokens. Notably, eighteen of these new accounts were opened during the final three days of the reporting period, indicating a sharp acceleration in high-value entry points.

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This divergence between a falling price chart and an inflow of institutional capital is often cited by analysts as a precursor to the formation of a long-term market bottom. The consistent addition of large balances during periods of financial weakness reinforces the notion that smart money is positioning itself for future growth rather than reacting to short-term volatility.

Key Technical Levels for Future Movement

Market observers are currently monitoring three specific price thresholds to determine if the asset has definitively found its floor. The first critical support line serves as the primary indicator of a potential bottom. If the price holds within this range while the number of millionaire wallets remains above 2,140, the long-term growth scenario is expected to remain valid.

The second threshold is a local resistance level that must be breached to confirm a reversal and restore optimism among mass market participants. A return above this mark would signal a change in momentum. Finally, sustained consolidation above this resistance point, coupled with continued inflows from large holders, would prove that the bottom has been passed and capital is ready to drive the asset toward new highs.

Network Expansion and Validator Integration

In parallel with market dynamics, the broader ecosystem continues to evolve through structural partnerships. Hash Global has officially joined ValueChain as a Validator Node Operator. This move is designed to advance decentralization efforts and support on-chain financial innovation within the network infrastructure.

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The integration of new validator nodes enhances the robustness of the underlying technology supporting assets like XRP. As the network expands its operational capacity, it aims to provide a more secure and efficient environment for the growing number of large-scale transactions occurring daily.